UNCF’s Institute for Capacity Building Releases Career Pathways Initiative Report to Elevate HBCU Student Success and Career Outcomes

WASHINGTON, DC, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, UNCF’s Institute for Capacity Building (ICB) released the highly anticipated Career Pathways Initiative (CPI) report, providing a data-driven narrative on how historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) are redefining student success and aligning education with career outcomes. Fueled by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., CPI is empowering HBCUs to strengthen the link between academic experiences and the demands of a rapidly evolving workforce.

The outcomes speak volumes. Across the program period, 2016 to 2022, participating institutions experienced a 27% increase in median job placement and a 21% increase in median salary when comparing pre- and post-pandemic periods. But CPI’s impact goes beyond employment metrics. The report reveals CPI is a transformative approach to experiential learning and student engagement. The report highlights a 184% surge in service-learning participation, a 100% increase in undergraduate research experiences, and a 40% growth in internship engagement.

“These numbers reflect more than just programmatic success—they represent lives changed and futures reshaped,” said Ed Smith-Lewis, UNCF’s senior vice president of institutional programs and strategic partnerships, who led the initiative. “This report isn’t just a look back; it’s a vision forward—a blueprint for how HBCUs can lead in designing bold, student-centered pathways that drive economic mobility.”

At the heart of CPI is a three-pronged framework built on a bold, proactive and continuous approach to institutional transformation. This model fosters a deeply collaborative environment between ICB and its institutional partners—one defined by mutual accountability, shared learning, and a commitment to student outcomes. The three strategic pillars include:

Guided Pathways: Embedding student success into the core of institutional operations by ensuring every student gets on, stays on, and graduates from a pathway that supports both personal and professional aspirations.

Embedding student success into the core of institutional operations by ensuring every student gets on, stays on, and graduates from a pathway that supports both personal and professional aspirations. Integrated Co-Curricular Engagement: Redesigning curricula to streamline academic offerings, embedding 21st century competencies that prepare students for real-world challenges.

Redesigning curricula to streamline academic offerings, embedding 21st century competencies that prepare students for real-world challenges. Curricular Enhancements: Expanding co-curricular learning opportunities that increase awareness, exposure and skill development in alignment with workforce needs.

In the months ahead, ICB will release a series of companion pieces to the report. They will include case studies that illustrate how HBCUs are using CPI to reimagine advising models, strengthen employer partnerships, and unlock equitable access to high-growth industries.

This work is part of ICB’s larger mission: to catalyze transformation across the HBCU sector through aligned partnerships, strategic investments, and a commitment to institutional excellence.

To read the CPI report visit: UNCF’s Institute for Capacity Building Launches Career Pathways Initiative Report to Elevate HBCU Student Success & Career Outcomes - UNCF ICB.

###

About UNCF

UNCF is one of the nation’s largest and most effective supporters of higher education and serves as a leading advocate for college-bound students. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students' access to higher education, provide scholarships and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Each year, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country including 37 UNCF-member HBCUs. Through its efforts, UNCF has helped generations of students to get to and through college. We believe a college education plays a vital role in fortifying the pipeline of leaders and professionals who contribute to the advancement of our society. Our logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and our widely recognized trademark is, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Instagram.

About UNCF’s Institute for Capacity Building

UNCF’s Institute for Capacity Building partners with Black colleges and universities to propel a shared pursuit of student success, community advancement and the fight for racial-justice equity. To learn more about UNCF Institute for Capacity Building, please visit www.uncficb.org).