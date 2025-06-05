Gardners Candies Puts Peanut Butter Spin on OREO with New Original Peanut Butter Meltaway O’s

Product review request form: https://www.jotform.com/build/250484472160151

TYRONE, Pa., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gardners Candies has cooked up a way to make OREO, America’s Favorite Cookie, even more delicious. New Original Peanut Butter Meltaway O’s begin with an OREO cookie that is covered in Gardner’s Original Peanut Butter Meltaway filling then smothered in sweet milk chocolate. They are the perfect mix of classic OREO crunch, silky smooth peanut butter and premium chocolate.





Original Peanut Butter Meltaway O’s are Gardner’s second OREO product, joining Milk Chocolate O’s – OREO cookies coated in milk chocolate.





Gardners also has just released new Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Spread. For the first time, the proprietary peanut butter blend used in Gardners’ most popular candies is available as a dip and spread. It was created in the 1960s with help from the Penn State food science department.

“The idea to offer our Original Peanut Butter Meltaway filling as a spread came from customers,” said Bill Sarris, CEO of Sarris Candies, Inc., which owns Gardners. “They kept asking for it, so we decided to give it a shot. They say, ‘the customer is always right,’ and in this case they were!”

Sold in microwaveable containers, Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Spread is a perfect for dipping fruit, spreading on breads, waffles and pancakes, and drizzling on ice cream and other desserts.

The new Original Peanut Butter Meltaway O’s ($2.29 ) and Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Spread ($14.99 for 16 ounces) are currently available online at www.gardners.com and in Gardner’s Pennsylvania retail stores.

They are expected to be available later this year in select grocery, convenience store and airport retail locations nationwide.

OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

About Gardners Candies, Inc.

Gardners Candies was founded in 1897 by sixteen-year-old entrepreneur James “Pike” Gardner in Tyrone, Pennsylvania. The brand operates several stores in communities across Central Pennsylvania, distributes a variety of products to retailers across the country, and is most renowned for its famous Original Peanut Butter Meltaways. Beyond regional storefronts and online sales, Gardners Candies offers fundraising programs, business and custom gifting solutions, and private label services for various companies. Acquired by Sarris Candies, Inc. in 1997, Gardners Candies has continued to uphold a legacy of providing quality, locally sourced products with dedicated customer service. For more information, visit https://www.gardnerscandies.com/ or follow Gardners @gardnerscandies.com.

