Naturals2Go and VendTech Attend Industry Advocacy Events, Reinforce and Expand Commitment to Vending Business Operator Success

SAVANNAH, Ga., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naturals2Go, the nation’s longest-serving, most-awarded vending business opportunity provider, alongside its R&D and technology engine, VendTech, made a significant impact at The NAMA Show 2025 in Las Vegas. Together, they introduced a unified, operator-centric ecosystem designed to redefine the landscape of unattended retail.

A Unified Vision for Unattended Retail Presented at The NAMA Show 2025

At the heart of this initiative, Naturals2Go and VendTech shared 800 square feet of exhibit space to showcase a comprehensive suite of solutions that caters to both new and seasoned operators. The team demonstrated:

People Come First: From President Heath Falzarano, “When you invest in people, success follows.” And the success Falzarano speaks of is not just for the organization but for operators who participate in the industry, and partners the company works with. The global company is committed to keeping it local with community impacts through their business models and genuine care for local customers, local vending operators and the industry. As much as innovation and equipment drive the industry, the companies are committed to providing people-powered solutions first.





From President Heath Falzarano, “When you invest in people, success follows.” And the success Falzarano speaks of is not just for the organization but for operators who participate in the industry, and partners the company works with. The global company is committed to keeping it local with community impacts through their business models and genuine care for local customers, local vending operators and the industry. As much as innovation and equipment drive the industry, the companies are committed to providing people-powered solutions first. Education & Training is Priority: Through education sessions and from the NAMA Central stage, experts from the organization were given opportunity to take the stage and discussed the values of a vending eco-systems, evolution of AI in self-serve retail, and the importance of a team for vending business growth.





Through education sessions and from the NAMA Central stage, experts from the organization were given opportunity to take the stage and discussed the values of a vending eco-systems, evolution of AI in self-serve retail, and the importance of a team for vending business growth. Best-in-Class Vending Machines: The next generation of the company’s popular MVP line of equipment showcased the highest-capacity combination vending on the market with dual refrigeration, smart technology, and hundreds of product configurations. Integrated touchscreen displays and payment systems offer ease of use by customers and keep ahead of consumer trends and needs. AI Coolers were also showcased with business intelligence of where and when they make sense.





The next generation of the company’s popular MVP line of equipment showcased the highest-capacity combination vending on the market with dual refrigeration, smart technology, and hundreds of product configurations. Integrated touchscreen displays and payment systems offer ease of use by customers and keep ahead of consumer trends and needs. AI Coolers were also showcased with business intelligence of where and when they make sense. Remote Monitoring Capabilities, Payment and Technology Solutions: Vending Management System (VMS) flexibility that offers open solutions or complete digital campuses, like Endevor Pay with VendingOps, featuring advanced inventory management, troubleshooting, and real-time service from any location.





Vending Management System (VMS) flexibility that offers open solutions or complete digital campuses, like Endevor Pay with VendingOps, featuring advanced inventory management, troubleshooting, and real-time service from any location. Micro Market Solutions: Enhancing the breakroom experience with local service, local fresh food, and the very best in fixtures, coolers and integrated payment and kiosk systems from one source is essential to provide the perfect fit, both in space and in customer solutions is an advanced skill built on decades of experience.





Enhancing the breakroom experience with local service, local fresh food, and the very best in fixtures, coolers and integrated payment and kiosk systems from one source is essential to provide the perfect fit, both in space and in customer solutions is an advanced skill built on decades of experience. Proven Vending Business Program as Entry Point to Industry for New Entrepreneurs: The appeal of unattended retail as a business or as an investment for small business owners to serial entrepreneurs is high. As the market demand for self-serve retail grows, savvy entrepreneurs see the potential. For those ready to embrace the industry, starting with Naturals2Go proven vending business opportunity was noted by existing and new operators in attendance.



This integrated approach positions Naturals2Go and VendTech as the industry's most complete "one-stop shop" for unattended retail solutions.

Empowering Operators Through Innovation and Support

Naturals2Go has a longstanding history of supporting entrepreneurs in the vending industry. With over 2,500 small business owners and more than 20,000 machines placed across the United States, the company has launched approximately 14% of vending business owners in the country. This extensive network underscores the company's commitment to operator success.

VendTech, previously the behind-the-scenes technology and engineering powerhouse, has now stepped into the spotlight. By offering breakroom solutions with micro markets and pantries, AI-enhanced equipment, vending management systems, and a range of other best-in-class and tech-forward solutions, VendTech ensures operators have access to the tools needed for growth and efficiency.

Strategic Partnerships Driving Industry Advancement

The collaboration between Naturals2Go and VendTech, and the relationship with other industry partners, exemplifies the power of strategic partnerships in driving industry innovation. By aligning their expertise, the two companies provide a cohesive experience for operators, combining cutting-edge technology with real-world operational support. This synergy ensures that operators are well-equipped to meet the evolving demands of the unattended retail market.

Advocating for Vending Operators at NERSA Spring Meeting & 2025 NAMA Government Fly-In

The commitment to operator success extends beyond technology, equipment, and business training offerings. Naturals2Go is set to participate as attendees and sponsors at two upcoming industry advocacy events. Naturals2Go will join other industry leaders to advocate for policies that support the growth and sustainability of the unattended retail sector. This involvement underscores their dedication to shaping a favorable business environment for all operators.

New England Refreshment Services Association (NERSA) Spring Getaway, June 5-6, 2025 – through the National Automatic Merchandiser’s Association (NAMA), NERSA represents its operators to various legislative bodies to protect and advance the convenience services industry. NERSA members support one another through education, philanthropy and networking opportunities in New England. Naturals2Go is a sponsor of this event and will be in attendance with operators from its vending business training program.

National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA) Government & Advocacy Fly-In, June 11-12, 2025, Washington, D.C. – The 2025 NAMA Fly-In & Advocacy Summit is a rare opportunity for NAMA members to engage with lawmakers in Washington, D.C. This event, focusing on congressional visits, allows members to discuss and advocate for NAMA's priorities in research, food policy, and food aid. The summit also provides access to policy insights and unique experiences in the nation's capital, driving political change and supporting convenience services.

Vending: The Proven Gateway to Unattended Retail – When Done Right

The 2023 NAMA State of the Industry Report indicates that vending revenues have climbed year over year, reflecting continued consumer demand and operator momentum. However, success in vending requires more than just machines. It demands:

Modern and Intuitive Machines : Incorporating touchscreens, cashless payments, high-capacity and flexible options, and reliable cooling systems for both traditional and healthier snack options to be safely stocked.





: Incorporating touchscreens, cashless payments, high-capacity and flexible options, and reliable cooling systems for both traditional and healthier snack options to be safely stocked. Tech-First Systems : Utilizing remote monitoring, automated reports, and business-focused Vending Management Systems help streamline a vending operation.





: Utilizing remote monitoring, automated reports, and business-focused Vending Management Systems help streamline a vending operation. Local Service and Support: Ensuring high reliability, efficient replenishment, and responsive customer service to manage equipment, consumer requests, and being an important contribution to the community through good snacking.



Naturals2Go and VendTech embody these principles, providing operators with the comprehensive support needed to thrive in the unattended retail space.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04f83bde-b4c9-42dd-8549-834761da13ee