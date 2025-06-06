LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

6 June 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 5 June 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 14,490 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 393.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 406.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 400.363009

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 715,370 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,030,437 have voting rights and 3,317,366 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 400.363009 14,490

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 292 406.50 09:47:47 LSE 292 406.50 09:47:47 LSE 292 406.50 09:47:47 LSE 292 406.50 09:47:47 LSE 292 406.50 09:47:47 LSE 292 406.50 09:47:47 LSE 292 406.50 09:47:47 LSE 292 406.50 09:47:47 LSE 292 406.50 09:47:49 LSE 292 406.50 09:47:50 LSE 80 406.50 09:47:56 LSE 212 406.50 09:47:56 LSE 215 405.50 10:43:00 LSE 36 405.50 10:43:00 LSE 112 405.50 10:43:00 LSE 292 405.50 10:43:00 LSE 292 405.50 10:43:00 LSE 292 405.50 10:43:00 LSE 261 405.50 10:43:00 LSE 1,154 404.50 10:55:04 LSE 106 404.50 10:55:04 LSE 230 404.00 10:55:04 LSE 172 404.00 10:55:04 LSE 189 404.00 10:55:04 LSE 172 404.50 10:55:04 LSE 221 401.00 12:15:44 LSE 403 401.00 12:15:44 LSE 342 400.50 12:57:16 LSE 79 400.00 13:46:29 LSE 133 400.00 13:46:29 LSE 478 400.00 13:46:29 LSE 276 400.50 13:54:43 LSE 444 399.50 13:59:36 LSE 295 397.00 14:15:26 LSE 221 395.00 14:46:44 LSE 354 394.00 15:28:06 LSE 362 394.50 15:35:41 LSE 487 394.00 16:08:13 LSE 31 394.50 16:23:32 LSE 367 394.50 16:23:32 LSE 168 394.50 16:23:32 LSE 74 394.50 16:23:32 LSE 38 394.50 16:23:32 LSE 486 393.50 16:23:33 LSE 607 393.00 16:23:33 LSE 384 393.00 16:23:33 LSE 37 393.00 16:23:33 LSE 255 393.00 16:23:33 LSE 292 393.00 16:23:33 LSE 292 393.00 16:23:33 LSE 292 393.00 16:23:33 LSE 190 393.00 16:23:33 LSE 102 393.00 16:23:33 LSE 45 393.00 16:24:16 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global

