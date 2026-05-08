LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

8 May 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 1 May 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 7,010 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 395.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 401.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 397.521041





Date of purchase: 5 May 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 16,883 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 397.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 406.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 403.933780





Date of purchase: 6 May 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 400.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 409.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 405.491940





Date of purchase: 7 May 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 21,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 402.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 407.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 406.081262

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 5,061,406 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,938,081 have voting rights and 3,409,722 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 800 398.500 01/05/2026 09:16:31 LSE 513 398.000 01/05/2026 10:07:37 LSE 216 397.500 01/05/2026 10:51:57 LSE 77 397.500 01/05/2026 11:15:42 LSE 2 397.500 01/05/2026 11:15:42 LSE 219 397.000 01/05/2026 11:16:16 LSE 252 396.000 01/05/2026 11:53:12 LSE 893 395.500 01/05/2026 11:53:25 LSE 47 395.000 01/05/2026 12:55:38 LSE 611 395.000 01/05/2026 12:55:38 LSE 475 395.500 01/05/2026 13:05:52 LSE 1027 397.000 01/05/2026 14:03:48 LSE 518 398.500 01/05/2026 14:47:17 LSE 240 398.500 01/05/2026 14:47:17 LSE 216 399.500 01/05/2026 14:54:06 LSE 216 400.500 01/05/2026 15:02:51 LSE 454 401.500 01/05/2026 16:00:01 LSE 234 401.000 01/05/2026 16:00:09 LSE 424 406.000 05/05/2026 08:44:49 LSE 414 406.000 05/05/2026 08:44:49 LSE 312 405.000 05/05/2026 08:45:26 LSE 215 406.500 05/05/2026 09:36:47 LSE 2 406.000 05/05/2026 10:06:30 LSE 2 406.000 05/05/2026 10:06:30 LSE 211 406.000 05/05/2026 10:06:30 LSE 320 405.000 05/05/2026 10:48:10 LSE 400 405.000 05/05/2026 10:50:33 LSE 14 405.000 05/05/2026 10:51:02 LSE 13 405.000 05/05/2026 10:51:02 LSE 373 405.000 05/05/2026 10:53:00 LSE 400 405.000 05/05/2026 10:53:00 LSE 82 405.000 05/05/2026 10:53:00 LSE 400 405.000 05/05/2026 10:53:00 LSE 264 405.000 05/05/2026 11:24:59 LSE 136 405.000 05/05/2026 11:24:59 LSE 264 405.000 05/05/2026 11:24:59 LSE 400 405.000 05/05/2026 11:24:59 LSE 297 405.000 05/05/2026 11:24:59 LSE 3 405.000 05/05/2026 11:24:59 LSE 2 405.000 05/05/2026 11:24:59 LSE 395 405.000 05/05/2026 11:32:57 LSE 400 405.000 05/05/2026 11:32:57 LSE 765 405.000 05/05/2026 11:32:57 LSE 400 405.000 05/05/2026 11:32:57 LSE 765 405.000 05/05/2026 11:32:57 LSE 400 405.000 05/05/2026 11:32:57 LSE 79 405.000 05/05/2026 11:32:57 LSE 321 405.000 05/05/2026 11:32:57 LSE 862 405.000 05/05/2026 11:32:57 LSE 400 405.000 05/05/2026 11:32:57 LSE 765 405.000 05/05/2026 11:32:57 LSE 400 405.000 05/05/2026 11:32:57 LSE 400 405.000 05/05/2026 11:32:57 LSE 400 405.000 05/05/2026 11:32:57 LSE 400 405.000 05/05/2026 11:32:57 LSE 200 405.000 05/05/2026 11:32:57 LSE 539 404.500 05/05/2026 11:42:07 LSE 338 403.500 05/05/2026 12:02:37 LSE 221 402.500 05/05/2026 12:12:32 LSE 280 400.500 05/05/2026 13:37:03 LSE 510 400.000 05/05/2026 14:21:14 LSE 6 400.000 05/05/2026 14:21:14 LSE 20 400.000 05/05/2026 14:21:14 LSE 214 397.000 05/05/2026 14:43:48 LSE 214 398.500 05/05/2026 15:10:54 LSE 21 397.000 05/05/2026 15:15:18 LSE 279 397.000 05/05/2026 15:15:18 LSE 580 401.000 05/05/2026 16:16:06 LSE 436 400.500 05/05/2026 16:16:31 LSE 320 400.000 05/05/2026 16:16:39 LSE 284 400.500 05/05/2026 16:16:57 LSE 176 400.500 05/05/2026 16:21:04 LSE 145 400.500 05/05/2026 16:21:04 LSE 663 400.500 06/05/2026 08:42:54 LSE 390 401.500 06/05/2026 08:55:49 LSE 548 401.500 06/05/2026 09:06:53 LSE 71 402.000 06/05/2026 09:14:51 LSE 299 402.000 06/05/2026 09:14:52 LSE 552 402.500 06/05/2026 09:27:11 LSE 8 402.500 06/05/2026 09:27:11 LSE 8 402.500 06/05/2026 09:27:11 LSE 573 402.000 06/05/2026 09:27:27 LSE 546 406.000 06/05/2026 09:51:09 LSE 54 406.000 06/05/2026 09:51:09 LSE 217 406.000 06/05/2026 09:51:14 LSE 520 406.000 06/05/2026 09:52:15 LSE 374 406.000 06/05/2026 09:52:18 LSE 680 408.000 06/05/2026 09:53:09 LSE 226 408.000 06/05/2026 09:53:12 LSE 168 408.000 06/05/2026 09:53:16 LSE 718 409.000 06/05/2026 09:56:41 LSE 512 409.000 06/05/2026 09:58:36 LSE 385 409.000 06/05/2026 09:59:06 LSE 268 409.000 06/05/2026 09:59:31 LSE 91 409.000 06/05/2026 10:01:21 LSE 925 409.000 06/05/2026 10:02:11 LSE 754 408.500 06/05/2026 10:14:00 LSE 276 408.500 06/05/2026 10:14:01 LSE 896 408.000 06/05/2026 10:24:45 LSE 510 407.000 06/05/2026 10:30:21 LSE 749 406.500 06/05/2026 10:33:49 LSE 939 407.000 06/05/2026 10:33:51 LSE 397 406.500 06/05/2026 10:33:58 LSE 542 406.500 06/05/2026 10:33:58 LSE 935 407.500 06/05/2026 10:44:05 LSE 935 407.500 06/05/2026 10:44:07 LSE 935 406.500 06/05/2026 10:46:34 LSE 864 406.500 06/05/2026 10:47:04 LSE 261 406.500 06/05/2026 10:47:06 LSE 4 406.500 06/05/2026 10:49:28 LSE 938 407.500 06/05/2026 10:59:51 LSE 291 407.500 06/05/2026 11:00:01 LSE 944 407.500 06/05/2026 11:13:44 LSE 514 407.500 06/05/2026 11:13:44 LSE 371 407.000 06/05/2026 11:15:47 LSE 444 406.500 06/05/2026 11:22:49 LSE 304 406.500 06/05/2026 11:22:49 LSE 258 406.000 06/05/2026 11:24:02 LSE 255 406.000 06/05/2026 11:39:33 LSE 859 407.500 06/05/2026 11:54:17 LSE 313 407.500 06/05/2026 11:54:17 LSE 867 407.500 06/05/2026 12:23:43 LSE 409 407.500 06/05/2026 12:23:43 LSE 534 407.500 06/05/2026 12:23:43 LSE 943 407.000 06/05/2026 12:42:43 LSE 7 407.000 06/05/2026 12:45:44 LSE 10 407.000 06/05/2026 12:45:44 LSE 929 407.000 06/05/2026 12:45:44 LSE 394 407.000 06/05/2026 12:46:22 LSE 613 407.000 06/05/2026 12:59:51 LSE 260 406.000 06/05/2026 13:11:20 LSE 321 406.000 06/05/2026 13:11:20 LSE 947 406.000 06/05/2026 13:12:41 LSE 104 406.000 06/05/2026 13:12:41 LSE 843 406.000 06/05/2026 13:12:41 LSE 724 406.000 06/05/2026 13:14:33 LSE 311 406.000 06/05/2026 13:14:33 LSE 952 404.500 06/05/2026 13:49:07 LSE 952 404.500 06/05/2026 13:54:42 LSE 952 404.000 06/05/2026 14:06:22 LSE 457 403.500 06/05/2026 14:30:16 LSE 272 403.000 06/05/2026 14:34:34 LSE 260 403.000 06/05/2026 14:53:08 LSE 247 402.500 06/05/2026 14:59:01 LSE 311 402.000 06/05/2026 15:03:38 LSE 485 402.500 06/05/2026 15:27:34 LSE 442 402.500 06/05/2026 15:27:34 LSE 400 402.000 06/05/2026 15:29:45 LSE 42 402.000 06/05/2026 15:29:45 LSE 358 402.000 06/05/2026 15:29:45 LSE 891 402.000 06/05/2026 15:29:45 LSE 44 402.000 06/05/2026 15:29:45 LSE 295 402.000 06/05/2026 15:29:45 LSE 61 402.000 06/05/2026 15:29:45 LSE 234 402.000 06/05/2026 15:29:45 LSE 200 402.000 06/05/2026 15:29:45 LSE 467 403.000 06/05/2026 15:47:23 LSE 100 403.000 06/05/2026 15:47:23 LSE 125 403.000 06/05/2026 15:47:28 LSE 279 403.500 06/05/2026 15:59:26 LSE 378 403.500 06/05/2026 15:59:26 LSE 305 404.000 06/05/2026 16:04:01 LSE 213 404.000 06/05/2026 16:04:01 LSE 791 404.000 06/05/2026 16:04:01 LSE 355 404.000 06/05/2026 16:04:01 LSE 400 404.000 06/05/2026 16:04:01 LSE 400 404.000 06/05/2026 16:04:01 LSE 400 404.000 06/05/2026 16:04:01 LSE 400 404.000 06/05/2026 16:04:01 LSE 400 404.000 06/05/2026 16:04:01 LSE 77 404.000 06/05/2026 16:04:01 LSE 77 404.000 06/05/2026 16:04:01 LSE 246 404.000 06/05/2026 16:04:01 LSE 154 404.000 06/05/2026 16:04:01 LSE 400 404.000 06/05/2026 16:04:01 LSE 400 404.000 06/05/2026 16:04:01 LSE 352 404.000 06/05/2026 16:04:01 LSE 48 404.000 06/05/2026 16:04:01 LSE 352 404.000 06/05/2026 16:04:01 LSE 400 404.000 06/05/2026 16:04:01 LSE 400 404.000 06/05/2026 16:04:01 LSE 400 404.000 06/05/2026 16:04:01 LSE 400 404.000 06/05/2026 16:04:01 LSE 76 404.000 06/05/2026 16:04:01 LSE 324 404.000 06/05/2026 16:04:01 LSE 76 404.000 06/05/2026 16:04:01 LSE 400 404.000 06/05/2026 16:04:01 LSE 376 404.000 06/05/2026 16:04:01 LSE 400 404.000 06/05/2026 16:04:16 LSE 61 404.000 06/05/2026 16:04:16 LSE 213 404.000 06/05/2026 16:04:16 LSE 661 402.000 07/05/2026 11:05:02 LSE 717 402.000 07/05/2026 11:05:02 LSE 878 402.000 07/05/2026 11:08:40 LSE 832 405.000 07/05/2026 12:24:16 LSE 63 405.000 07/05/2026 12:54:28 LSE 268 405.000 07/05/2026 12:54:28 LSE 10 405.000 07/05/2026 12:54:28 LSE 10 405.000 07/05/2026 12:54:28 LSE 267 405.000 07/05/2026 12:54:28 LSE 674 405.000 07/05/2026 12:54:28 LSE 400 405.000 07/05/2026 12:54:28 LSE 1104 406.500 07/05/2026 13:31:38 LSE 314 406.500 07/05/2026 13:31:38 LSE 214 406.000 07/05/2026 13:57:02 LSE 596 406.000 07/05/2026 13:57:02 LSE 400 407.000 07/05/2026 14:41:22 LSE 400 407.000 07/05/2026 14:41:22 LSE 13 407.000 07/05/2026 14:41:22 LSE 13 407.000 07/05/2026 14:41:22 LSE 374 407.000 07/05/2026 14:41:22 LSE 26 407.000 07/05/2026 14:41:22 LSE 400 407.000 07/05/2026 14:41:22 LSE 100 407.000 07/05/2026 14:41:22 LSE 300 407.000 07/05/2026 14:41:22 LSE 400 407.000 07/05/2026 14:41:22 LSE 400 407.000 07/05/2026 14:41:22 LSE 400 407.000 07/05/2026 14:41:22 LSE 400 407.000 07/05/2026 14:41:22 LSE 400 407.000 07/05/2026 14:41:22 LSE 63 407.000 07/05/2026 14:41:22 LSE 337 407.000 07/05/2026 14:41:22 LSE 63 407.000 07/05/2026 14:41:22 LSE 400 407.000 07/05/2026 14:41:22 LSE 400 407.000 07/05/2026 14:41:22 LSE 337 407.000 07/05/2026 14:41:22 LSE 63 407.000 07/05/2026 14:41:22 LSE 337 407.000 07/05/2026 14:41:22 LSE 400 407.000 07/05/2026 14:41:22 LSE 400 407.000 07/05/2026 14:41:22 LSE 400 407.000 07/05/2026 14:41:22 LSE 400 407.000 07/05/2026 14:41:22 LSE 400 407.000 07/05/2026 14:41:22 LSE 400 407.000 07/05/2026 14:41:22 LSE 400 407.000 07/05/2026 14:42:12 LSE 606 407.000 07/05/2026 14:42:12 LSE 400 407.000 07/05/2026 14:42:12 LSE 374 407.000 07/05/2026 14:42:12 LSE 305 406.500 07/05/2026 14:43:00 LSE 132 406.500 07/05/2026 15:58:25 LSE 26 406.500 07/05/2026 16:21:16 LSE 1000 406.500 07/05/2026 16:21:16 LSE 28 406.500 07/05/2026 16:21:16 LSE 20 406.500 07/05/2026 16:21:16 LSE 2 406.500 07/05/2026 16:21:44 LSE 102 406.500 07/05/2026 16:26:49 LSE 102 406.500 07/05/2026 16:26:49 LSE 196 406.500 07/05/2026 16:27:38 LSE 980 406.500 07/05/2026 16:27:38 LSE 64 407.000 07/05/2026 16:28:40 LSE 336 407.000 07/05/2026 16:28:40 LSE 379 407.000 07/05/2026 16:28:40 LSE 114 407.000 07/05/2026 16:28:40 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.