Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
8 May 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:1 May 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:7,010
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):395.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):401.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):397.521041


Date of purchase:5 May 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:16,883
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):397.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):406.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):403.933780


Date of purchase:6 May 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):400.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):409.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):405.491940


Date of purchase:7 May 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:21,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):402.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):407.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):406.081262

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 5,061,406 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,938,081 have voting rights and 3,409,722 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
800398.50001/05/2026 09:16:31LSE  
513398.00001/05/2026 10:07:37LSE  
216397.50001/05/2026 10:51:57LSE  
77397.50001/05/2026 11:15:42LSE  
2397.50001/05/2026 11:15:42LSE  
219397.00001/05/2026 11:16:16LSE  
252396.00001/05/2026 11:53:12LSE  
893395.50001/05/2026 11:53:25LSE  
47395.00001/05/2026 12:55:38LSE  
611395.00001/05/2026 12:55:38LSE  
475395.50001/05/2026 13:05:52LSE  
1027397.00001/05/2026 14:03:48LSE  
518398.50001/05/2026 14:47:17LSE  
240398.50001/05/2026 14:47:17LSE  
216399.50001/05/2026 14:54:06LSE  
216400.50001/05/2026 15:02:51LSE  
454401.50001/05/2026 16:00:01LSE  
234401.00001/05/2026 16:00:09LSE  
424406.00005/05/2026 08:44:49LSE  
414406.00005/05/2026 08:44:49LSE  
312405.00005/05/2026 08:45:26LSE  
215406.50005/05/2026 09:36:47LSE  
2406.00005/05/2026 10:06:30LSE  
2406.00005/05/2026 10:06:30LSE  
211406.00005/05/2026 10:06:30LSE  
320405.00005/05/2026 10:48:10LSE  
400405.00005/05/2026 10:50:33LSE  
14405.00005/05/2026 10:51:02LSE  
13405.00005/05/2026 10:51:02LSE  
373405.00005/05/2026 10:53:00LSE  
400405.00005/05/2026 10:53:00LSE  
82405.00005/05/2026 10:53:00LSE  
400405.00005/05/2026 10:53:00LSE  
264405.00005/05/2026 11:24:59LSE  
136405.00005/05/2026 11:24:59LSE  
264405.00005/05/2026 11:24:59LSE  
400405.00005/05/2026 11:24:59LSE  
297405.00005/05/2026 11:24:59LSE  
3405.00005/05/2026 11:24:59LSE  
2405.00005/05/2026 11:24:59LSE  
395405.00005/05/2026 11:32:57LSE  
400405.00005/05/2026 11:32:57LSE  
765405.00005/05/2026 11:32:57LSE  
400405.00005/05/2026 11:32:57LSE  
765405.00005/05/2026 11:32:57LSE  
400405.00005/05/2026 11:32:57LSE  
79405.00005/05/2026 11:32:57LSE  
321405.00005/05/2026 11:32:57LSE  
862405.00005/05/2026 11:32:57LSE  
400405.00005/05/2026 11:32:57LSE  
765405.00005/05/2026 11:32:57LSE  
400405.00005/05/2026 11:32:57LSE  
400405.00005/05/2026 11:32:57LSE  
400405.00005/05/2026 11:32:57LSE  
400405.00005/05/2026 11:32:57LSE  
200405.00005/05/2026 11:32:57LSE  
539404.50005/05/2026 11:42:07LSE  
338403.50005/05/2026 12:02:37LSE  
221402.50005/05/2026 12:12:32LSE  
280400.50005/05/2026 13:37:03LSE  
510400.00005/05/2026 14:21:14LSE  
6400.00005/05/2026 14:21:14LSE  
20400.00005/05/2026 14:21:14LSE  
214397.00005/05/2026 14:43:48LSE  
214398.50005/05/2026 15:10:54LSE  
21397.00005/05/2026 15:15:18LSE  
279397.00005/05/2026 15:15:18LSE  
580401.00005/05/2026 16:16:06LSE  
436400.50005/05/2026 16:16:31LSE  
320400.00005/05/2026 16:16:39LSE  
284400.50005/05/2026 16:16:57LSE  
176400.50005/05/2026 16:21:04LSE  
145400.50005/05/2026 16:21:04LSE  
663400.50006/05/2026 08:42:54LSE  
390401.50006/05/2026 08:55:49LSE  
548401.50006/05/2026 09:06:53LSE  
71402.00006/05/2026 09:14:51LSE  
299402.00006/05/2026 09:14:52LSE  
552402.50006/05/2026 09:27:11LSE  
8402.50006/05/2026 09:27:11LSE  
8402.50006/05/2026 09:27:11LSE  
573402.00006/05/2026 09:27:27LSE  
546406.00006/05/2026 09:51:09LSE  
54406.00006/05/2026 09:51:09LSE  
217406.00006/05/2026 09:51:14LSE  
520406.00006/05/2026 09:52:15LSE  
374406.00006/05/2026 09:52:18LSE  
680408.00006/05/2026 09:53:09LSE  
226408.00006/05/2026 09:53:12LSE  
168408.00006/05/2026 09:53:16LSE  
718409.00006/05/2026 09:56:41LSE  
512409.00006/05/2026 09:58:36LSE  
385409.00006/05/2026 09:59:06LSE  
268409.00006/05/2026 09:59:31LSE  
91409.00006/05/2026 10:01:21LSE  
925409.00006/05/2026 10:02:11LSE  
754408.50006/05/2026 10:14:00LSE  
276408.50006/05/2026 10:14:01LSE  
896408.00006/05/2026 10:24:45LSE  
510407.00006/05/2026 10:30:21LSE  
749406.50006/05/2026 10:33:49LSE  
939407.00006/05/2026 10:33:51LSE  
397406.50006/05/2026 10:33:58LSE  
542406.50006/05/2026 10:33:58LSE  
935407.50006/05/2026 10:44:05LSE  
935407.50006/05/2026 10:44:07LSE  
935406.50006/05/2026 10:46:34LSE  
864406.50006/05/2026 10:47:04LSE  
261406.50006/05/2026 10:47:06LSE  
4406.50006/05/2026 10:49:28LSE  
938407.50006/05/2026 10:59:51LSE  
291407.50006/05/2026 11:00:01LSE  
944407.50006/05/2026 11:13:44LSE  
514407.50006/05/2026 11:13:44LSE  
371407.00006/05/2026 11:15:47LSE  
444406.50006/05/2026 11:22:49LSE  
304406.50006/05/2026 11:22:49LSE  
258406.00006/05/2026 11:24:02LSE  
255406.00006/05/2026 11:39:33LSE  
859407.50006/05/2026 11:54:17LSE  
313407.50006/05/2026 11:54:17LSE  
867407.50006/05/2026 12:23:43LSE  
409407.50006/05/2026 12:23:43LSE  
534407.50006/05/2026 12:23:43LSE  
943407.00006/05/2026 12:42:43LSE  
7407.00006/05/2026 12:45:44LSE  
10407.00006/05/2026 12:45:44LSE  
929407.00006/05/2026 12:45:44LSE  
394407.00006/05/2026 12:46:22LSE  
613407.00006/05/2026 12:59:51LSE  
260406.00006/05/2026 13:11:20LSE  
321406.00006/05/2026 13:11:20LSE  
947406.00006/05/2026 13:12:41LSE  
104406.00006/05/2026 13:12:41LSE  
843406.00006/05/2026 13:12:41LSE  
724406.00006/05/2026 13:14:33LSE  
311406.00006/05/2026 13:14:33LSE  
952404.50006/05/2026 13:49:07LSE  
952404.50006/05/2026 13:54:42LSE  
952404.00006/05/2026 14:06:22LSE  
457403.50006/05/2026 14:30:16LSE  
272403.00006/05/2026 14:34:34LSE  
260403.00006/05/2026 14:53:08LSE  
247402.50006/05/2026 14:59:01LSE  
311402.00006/05/2026 15:03:38LSE  
485402.50006/05/2026 15:27:34LSE  
442402.50006/05/2026 15:27:34LSE  
400402.00006/05/2026 15:29:45LSE  
42402.00006/05/2026 15:29:45LSE  
358402.00006/05/2026 15:29:45LSE  
891402.00006/05/2026 15:29:45LSE  
44402.00006/05/2026 15:29:45LSE  
295402.00006/05/2026 15:29:45LSE  
61402.00006/05/2026 15:29:45LSE  
234402.00006/05/2026 15:29:45LSE  
200402.00006/05/2026 15:29:45LSE  
467403.00006/05/2026 15:47:23LSE  
100403.00006/05/2026 15:47:23LSE  
125403.00006/05/2026 15:47:28LSE  
279403.50006/05/2026 15:59:26LSE  
378403.50006/05/2026 15:59:26LSE  
305404.00006/05/2026 16:04:01LSE  
213404.00006/05/2026 16:04:01LSE  
791404.00006/05/2026 16:04:01LSE  
355404.00006/05/2026 16:04:01LSE  
400404.00006/05/2026 16:04:01LSE  
400404.00006/05/2026 16:04:01LSE  
400404.00006/05/2026 16:04:01LSE  
400404.00006/05/2026 16:04:01LSE  
400404.00006/05/2026 16:04:01LSE  
77404.00006/05/2026 16:04:01LSE  
77404.00006/05/2026 16:04:01LSE  
246404.00006/05/2026 16:04:01LSE  
154404.00006/05/2026 16:04:01LSE  
400404.00006/05/2026 16:04:01LSE  
400404.00006/05/2026 16:04:01LSE  
352404.00006/05/2026 16:04:01LSE  
48404.00006/05/2026 16:04:01LSE  
352404.00006/05/2026 16:04:01LSE  
400404.00006/05/2026 16:04:01LSE  
400404.00006/05/2026 16:04:01LSE  
400404.00006/05/2026 16:04:01LSE  
400404.00006/05/2026 16:04:01LSE  
76404.00006/05/2026 16:04:01LSE  
324404.00006/05/2026 16:04:01LSE  
76404.00006/05/2026 16:04:01LSE  
400404.00006/05/2026 16:04:01LSE  
376404.00006/05/2026 16:04:01LSE  
400404.00006/05/2026 16:04:16LSE  
61404.00006/05/2026 16:04:16LSE  
213404.00006/05/2026 16:04:16LSE  
661402.00007/05/2026 11:05:02LSE  
717402.00007/05/2026 11:05:02LSE  
878402.00007/05/2026 11:08:40LSE  
832405.00007/05/2026 12:24:16LSE  
63405.00007/05/2026 12:54:28LSE  
268405.00007/05/2026 12:54:28LSE  
10405.00007/05/2026 12:54:28LSE  
10405.00007/05/2026 12:54:28LSE  
267405.00007/05/2026 12:54:28LSE  
674405.00007/05/2026 12:54:28LSE  
400405.00007/05/2026 12:54:28LSE  
1104406.50007/05/2026 13:31:38LSE  
314406.50007/05/2026 13:31:38LSE  
214406.00007/05/2026 13:57:02LSE  
596406.00007/05/2026 13:57:02LSE  
400407.00007/05/2026 14:41:22LSE  
400407.00007/05/2026 14:41:22LSE  
13407.00007/05/2026 14:41:22LSE  
13407.00007/05/2026 14:41:22LSE  
374407.00007/05/2026 14:41:22LSE  
26407.00007/05/2026 14:41:22LSE  
400407.00007/05/2026 14:41:22LSE  
100407.00007/05/2026 14:41:22LSE  
300407.00007/05/2026 14:41:22LSE  
400407.00007/05/2026 14:41:22LSE  
400407.00007/05/2026 14:41:22LSE  
400407.00007/05/2026 14:41:22LSE  
400407.00007/05/2026 14:41:22LSE  
400407.00007/05/2026 14:41:22LSE  
63407.00007/05/2026 14:41:22LSE  
337407.00007/05/2026 14:41:22LSE  
63407.00007/05/2026 14:41:22LSE  
400407.00007/05/2026 14:41:22LSE  
400407.00007/05/2026 14:41:22LSE  
337407.00007/05/2026 14:41:22LSE  
63407.00007/05/2026 14:41:22LSE  
337407.00007/05/2026 14:41:22LSE  
400407.00007/05/2026 14:41:22LSE  
400407.00007/05/2026 14:41:22LSE  
400407.00007/05/2026 14:41:22LSE  
400407.00007/05/2026 14:41:22LSE  
400407.00007/05/2026 14:41:22LSE  
400407.00007/05/2026 14:41:22LSE  
400407.00007/05/2026 14:42:12LSE  
606407.00007/05/2026 14:42:12LSE  
400407.00007/05/2026 14:42:12LSE  
374407.00007/05/2026 14:42:12LSE  
305406.50007/05/2026 14:43:00LSE  
132406.50007/05/2026 15:58:25LSE  
26406.50007/05/2026 16:21:16LSE  
1000406.50007/05/2026 16:21:16LSE  
28406.50007/05/2026 16:21:16LSE  
20406.50007/05/2026 16:21:16LSE  
2406.50007/05/2026 16:21:44LSE  
102406.50007/05/2026 16:26:49LSE  
102406.50007/05/2026 16:26:49LSE  
196406.50007/05/2026 16:27:38LSE  
980406.50007/05/2026 16:27:38LSE  
64407.00007/05/2026 16:28:40LSE  
336407.00007/05/2026 16:28:40LSE  
379407.00007/05/2026 16:28:40LSE  
114407.00007/05/2026 16:28:40LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


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