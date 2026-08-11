LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

11 August 2026

FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(the "Company")

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The Company was notified of the following transactions by James Livingston, Daniel Wells and Matthew Smith that were traded on 5, 6 and 7 August 2026 for settlement on the 10 August 2026 undertaken by each of them (as PDMRs) in connection with the exercise of options to acquire ordinary shares of nil par value in the capital of the Company ("Shares") in accordance with the terms of the PSP.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 which has effect in English law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.



Enquiries:

Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Jo-anna Nicolle, Company Secretary



Tel: +44 (0)20 3667 8100





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a)



Name James Livingston 2



Reason for the notification a)



Position/status Partner, Co-Head of Private Equity



b)



Initial notification

/Amendment Initial Notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a)



Name Foresight Group Holdings Limited b)



LEI 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of

Instrument Ordinary Shares of nil par value Identification code ISIN: GG00BMD8MJ76 b)



Nature of the transaction



Exercise of options under Performance Share Plan c)



Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 492.5p 61,644



d)



Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 61,644 - Price Acquisition:

£303,596.70 e)



Date of the transaction



10 August 2026 f)



Place of the transaction



London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) g) Additional Information





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a)



Name Daniel Wells 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status Partner b)



Initial notification/

Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor a)



Name Foresight Group Holdings Limited b)



LEI 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of nil par value Identification code ISIN: GG00BMD8MJ76 b)



Nature of the transaction



Exercise of options under the Performance Share Plan. c)



Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 495.5p 42,380 d)



Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 42,380 - Price Acquisition:

£209,992.90 e)



Date of the transaction



10 August 2026 f)



Place of the transaction



London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) g) Additional Information





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a)



Name Matthew Smith 2



Reason for the notification a)



Position/status Partner and Co-Head of Private Equity



b)



Initial notification

/Amendment Initial Notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a)



Name Foresight Group Holdings Limited b)



LEI 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of

Instrument Ordinary Shares of nil par value Identification code ISIN: GG00BMD8MJ76 b)



Nature of the transaction



Exercise of options under Performance Share Plan c)



Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 495.5p 61,644 d)



Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 61,644 - Price Acquisition:

£305,446.02 e)



Date of the transaction



10 August 2026 f)



Place of the transaction



London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) g) Additional Information

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

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