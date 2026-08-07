Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
07 August 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:31 July 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:30,261
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):463.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):476.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):466.864942


Date of purchase:03 August 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):472.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):483.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):480.517880


Date of purchase:04 August 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:45,535
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):483.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):494.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):491.969079


Date of purchase:05 August 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):488.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):497.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):495.159720


Date of purchase:06 August 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:24,849
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):491.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):497.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):494.683106

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 7,193,671 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 110,805,816 have voting rights and 5,541,987 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
888476.00031/07/2026 08:36:03LSE  
184476.00031/07/2026 08:51:49LSE  
184476.00031/07/2026 09:10:25LSE  
339475.00031/07/2026 09:12:35LSE  
29473.00031/07/2026 10:08:37LSE  
185473.00031/07/2026 10:08:37LSE  
184473.50031/07/2026 10:28:01LSE  
510473.00031/07/2026 10:46:07LSE  
649472.00031/07/2026 10:46:07LSE  
184470.50031/07/2026 10:54:45LSE  
245469.00031/07/2026 11:08:30LSE  
230466.00031/07/2026 12:32:25LSE  
232464.50031/07/2026 13:30:01LSE  
335464.00031/07/2026 13:39:24LSE  
1756470.00031/07/2026 14:30:36LSE  
190469.00031/07/2026 14:32:22LSE  
1086469.00031/07/2026 14:32:22LSE  
184469.00031/07/2026 14:32:56LSE  
184469.00031/07/2026 14:33:00LSE  
1321468.50031/07/2026 14:33:56LSE  
486467.50031/07/2026 14:40:42LSE  
370466.00031/07/2026 14:54:04LSE  
9465.50031/07/2026 14:54:19LSE  
9465.50031/07/2026 15:03:17LSE  
192466.00031/07/2026 15:03:53LSE  
382465.50031/07/2026 15:05:00LSE  
346466.50031/07/2026 15:08:43LSE  
340466.50031/07/2026 15:08:43LSE  
400465.50031/07/2026 15:15:05LSE  
400465.50031/07/2026 15:15:05LSE  
400465.50031/07/2026 15:15:05LSE  
400465.50031/07/2026 15:15:05LSE  
400465.50031/07/2026 15:15:05LSE  
400465.50031/07/2026 15:15:05LSE  
400465.50031/07/2026 15:15:05LSE  
400465.50031/07/2026 15:15:05LSE  
21465.50031/07/2026 15:15:05LSE  
379465.50031/07/2026 15:15:05LSE  
21465.50031/07/2026 15:15:05LSE  
400465.50031/07/2026 15:15:05LSE  
400465.50031/07/2026 15:15:05LSE  
179465.50031/07/2026 15:15:05LSE  
184465.00031/07/2026 15:15:05LSE  
24463.50031/07/2026 15:21:21LSE  
184466.00031/07/2026 15:33:29LSE  
306466.00031/07/2026 15:35:22LSE  
582466.00031/07/2026 15:41:11LSE  
184466.00031/07/2026 15:41:40LSE  
184466.00031/07/2026 15:42:05LSE  
938465.00031/07/2026 15:43:43LSE  
184466.00031/07/2026 15:49:39LSE  
184466.00031/07/2026 15:52:42LSE  
618465.00031/07/2026 15:54:13LSE  
302465.00031/07/2026 16:00:43LSE  
1671465.00031/07/2026 16:00:43LSE  
511464.50031/07/2026 16:04:13LSE  
162464.50031/07/2026 16:04:56LSE  
1158464.50031/07/2026 16:08:33LSE  
285464.50031/07/2026 16:08:33LSE  
26464.00031/07/2026 16:13:33LSE  
366464.50031/07/2026 16:16:41LSE  
235464.50031/07/2026 16:16:44LSE  
400464.50031/07/2026 16:16:45LSE  
400464.50031/07/2026 16:16:45LSE  
311464.50031/07/2026 16:18:33LSE  
56465.00031/07/2026 16:20:01LSE  
185465.50031/07/2026 16:20:10LSE  
222465.50031/07/2026 16:20:20LSE  
31465.50031/07/2026 16:21:29LSE  
124465.50031/07/2026 16:21:29LSE  
199466.00031/07/2026 16:21:29LSE  
60465.50031/07/2026 16:21:29LSE  
60465.50031/07/2026 16:21:29LSE  
2466.00031/07/2026 16:21:29LSE  
50466.00031/07/2026 16:21:29LSE  
163466.00031/07/2026 16:21:29LSE  
400466.00031/07/2026 16:21:29LSE  
118466.00031/07/2026 16:21:29LSE  
400465.00031/07/2026 16:21:29LSE  
400465.00031/07/2026 16:21:29LSE  
400465.00031/07/2026 16:21:29LSE  
400465.00031/07/2026 16:21:29LSE  
400465.00031/07/2026 16:21:29LSE  
400465.00031/07/2026 16:21:29LSE  
11465.00031/07/2026 16:21:29LSE  
215465.00031/07/2026 16:21:29LSE  
536464.00031/07/2026 16:25:01LSE  
197463.50031/07/2026 16:25:48LSE  
400472.50003/08/2026 08:31:16LSE  
1024472.50003/08/2026 08:31:16LSE  
400472.50003/08/2026 08:31:16LSE  
1124472.50003/08/2026 08:31:16LSE  
400472.50003/08/2026 08:31:16LSE  
1124472.50003/08/2026 08:31:16LSE  
464475.00003/08/2026 08:33:29LSE  
346476.50003/08/2026 09:20:09LSE  
1194475.50003/08/2026 09:22:25LSE  
69473.00003/08/2026 09:27:03LSE  
1028476.00003/08/2026 09:58:38LSE  
659478.50003/08/2026 10:22:17LSE  
367480.00003/08/2026 10:56:45LSE  
232480.50003/08/2026 11:05:00LSE  
179480.50003/08/2026 11:05:54LSE  
1648480.50003/08/2026 11:06:32LSE  
945480.00003/08/2026 11:06:35LSE  
936480.00003/08/2026 11:07:17LSE  
571480.00003/08/2026 11:11:12LSE  
429480.00003/08/2026 11:11:12LSE  
1194481.00003/08/2026 11:57:45LSE  
215479.50003/08/2026 12:12:31LSE  
5479.00003/08/2026 12:41:08LSE  
230479.00003/08/2026 12:41:08LSE  
472479.00003/08/2026 13:08:16LSE  
195479.50003/08/2026 13:43:38LSE  
337479.00003/08/2026 13:44:37LSE  
370478.50003/08/2026 14:00:04LSE  
1488479.00003/08/2026 14:02:15LSE  
215479.00003/08/2026 14:02:15LSE  
459482.00003/08/2026 14:56:31LSE  
250482.00003/08/2026 14:56:31LSE  
183483.00003/08/2026 15:10:55LSE  
1289482.00003/08/2026 15:17:55LSE  
607481.00003/08/2026 15:22:27LSE  
400481.00003/08/2026 15:22:27LSE  
5481.00003/08/2026 15:22:27LSE  
5481.00003/08/2026 15:22:27LSE  
10481.00003/08/2026 15:22:27LSE  
390481.00003/08/2026 15:22:27LSE  
400481.00003/08/2026 15:22:27LSE  
4481.00003/08/2026 15:22:27LSE  
396481.00003/08/2026 15:22:28LSE  
400481.00003/08/2026 15:22:28LSE  
400481.00003/08/2026 15:22:28LSE  
199481.00003/08/2026 15:22:28LSE  
117481.00003/08/2026 15:22:28LSE  
283481.00003/08/2026 15:22:28LSE  
518481.00003/08/2026 15:22:28LSE  
401481.00003/08/2026 15:22:28LSE  
400481.00003/08/2026 15:22:28LSE  
401481.00003/08/2026 15:22:28LSE  
400481.00003/08/2026 15:22:28LSE  
400481.00003/08/2026 15:22:28LSE  
376481.00003/08/2026 15:22:28LSE  
400481.00003/08/2026 15:22:40LSE  
26481.00003/08/2026 15:22:40LSE  
500481.00003/08/2026 15:22:40LSE  
78481.00003/08/2026 15:22:40LSE  
422481.00003/08/2026 15:22:40LSE  
167481.00003/08/2026 15:22:40LSE  
322481.00003/08/2026 15:22:40LSE  
400481.00003/08/2026 15:22:40LSE  
400481.00003/08/2026 15:22:40LSE  
400481.00003/08/2026 15:22:40LSE  
400481.00003/08/2026 15:22:40LSE  
400481.00003/08/2026 15:22:40LSE  
400481.00003/08/2026 15:22:40LSE  
121481.00003/08/2026 15:22:40LSE  
1596483.00003/08/2026 15:32:29LSE  
824482.50003/08/2026 15:45:00LSE  
410482.50003/08/2026 15:51:04LSE  
183482.50003/08/2026 15:59:53LSE  
206482.00003/08/2026 15:59:57LSE  
29481.00003/08/2026 16:11:13LSE  
30481.00003/08/2026 16:11:13LSE  
154481.00003/08/2026 16:11:13LSE  
400481.50003/08/2026 16:17:31LSE  
482481.50003/08/2026 16:17:31LSE  
81481.50003/08/2026 16:17:31LSE  
21483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
188483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
181483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
150483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
400483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
400483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
18483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
17483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
365483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
35483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
400483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
400483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
400483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
400483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
400483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
400483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
400483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
400483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
17483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
17483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
383483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
400483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
400483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
400483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
400483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
400483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
400483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
400483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
400483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
400483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
400483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
400483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
400483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
400483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
400483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
400483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
400483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
91483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
309483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
91483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
400483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
400483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
400483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
400483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
37483.50003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
296482.00003/08/2026 16:23:29LSE  
191486.00004/08/2026 08:19:42LSE  
23486.00004/08/2026 08:19:45LSE  
493486.00004/08/2026 08:19:45LSE  
180483.50004/08/2026 09:30:50LSE  
818483.50004/08/2026 09:46:52LSE  
180483.50004/08/2026 10:23:47LSE  
286486.00004/08/2026 11:04:08LSE  
178486.00004/08/2026 11:04:25LSE  
1530487.00004/08/2026 11:17:18LSE  
221486.00004/08/2026 11:18:59LSE  
6485.50004/08/2026 11:25:13LSE  
2167490.00004/08/2026 11:42:02LSE  
398491.00004/08/2026 11:42:46LSE  
1457491.50004/08/2026 11:47:21LSE  
370491.50004/08/2026 11:50:15LSE  
178493.50004/08/2026 12:40:43LSE  
202493.50004/08/2026 12:42:01LSE  
307493.50004/08/2026 12:46:32LSE  
280493.00004/08/2026 12:49:13LSE  
1811493.50004/08/2026 13:10:45LSE  
1819493.50004/08/2026 13:10:45LSE  
178493.50004/08/2026 13:23:14LSE  
178494.50004/08/2026 13:28:49LSE  
178494.50004/08/2026 13:29:09LSE  
220494.00004/08/2026 13:29:15LSE  
1782494.00004/08/2026 13:29:44LSE  
1776492.50004/08/2026 13:36:52LSE  
431491.50004/08/2026 13:37:08LSE  
467492.00004/08/2026 13:59:27LSE  
178490.50004/08/2026 14:20:49LSE  
538490.50004/08/2026 14:21:07LSE  
766490.00004/08/2026 14:21:07LSE  
384492.00004/08/2026 14:36:57LSE  
782492.00004/08/2026 14:46:15LSE  
418493.00004/08/2026 14:51:44LSE  
218493.00004/08/2026 14:51:44LSE  
437493.00004/08/2026 14:51:44LSE  
8927493.00004/08/2026 14:51:44LSE  
400492.50004/08/2026 14:52:04LSE  
400492.50004/08/2026 14:52:04LSE  
400492.50004/08/2026 14:52:04LSE  
33492.50004/08/2026 14:52:04LSE  
32492.50004/08/2026 14:52:04LSE  
335492.50004/08/2026 14:52:04LSE  
65492.50004/08/2026 14:52:04LSE  
400492.50004/08/2026 14:52:04LSE  
32492.50004/08/2026 14:52:04LSE  
32492.50004/08/2026 14:52:04LSE  
336492.50004/08/2026 14:52:15LSE  
400492.50004/08/2026 14:56:08LSE  
1598492.50004/08/2026 14:56:08LSE  
400492.50004/08/2026 14:56:08LSE  
373492.50004/08/2026 14:56:08LSE  
27492.50004/08/2026 14:56:08LSE  
400492.50004/08/2026 14:56:08LSE  
400492.50004/08/2026 14:56:08LSE  
400492.50004/08/2026 14:56:08LSE  
400492.50004/08/2026 14:56:16LSE  
217492.50004/08/2026 14:56:16LSE  
400492.50004/08/2026 14:56:16LSE  
400492.50004/08/2026 14:56:16LSE  
400492.50004/08/2026 14:56:16LSE  
400492.50004/08/2026 14:56:16LSE  
400492.50004/08/2026 14:56:16LSE  
400492.50004/08/2026 14:56:16LSE  
400492.50004/08/2026 14:56:16LSE  
400492.50004/08/2026 14:56:16LSE  
400492.50004/08/2026 14:56:16LSE  
400492.50004/08/2026 14:56:16LSE  
400492.50004/08/2026 14:56:16LSE  
335492.50004/08/2026 14:56:16LSE  
441491.50004/08/2026 15:14:32LSE  
214490.00004/08/2026 15:32:11LSE  
1651494.50004/08/2026 15:39:09LSE  
255494.00004/08/2026 16:15:52LSE  
206494.00004/08/2026 16:22:42LSE  
821496.50005/08/2026 08:14:05LSE  
787497.50005/08/2026 08:30:12LSE  
205497.50005/08/2026 08:30:14LSE  
183496.50005/08/2026 08:43:37LSE  
589495.50005/08/2026 08:45:08LSE  
2494.50005/08/2026 09:40:36LSE  
176494.50005/08/2026 09:56:35LSE  
178493.00005/08/2026 10:02:26LSE  
536492.00005/08/2026 10:04:00LSE  
197492.00005/08/2026 10:04:02LSE  
10493.50005/08/2026 10:41:19LSE  
1493.50005/08/2026 10:50:02LSE  
1566493.00005/08/2026 11:15:34LSE  
438493.00005/08/2026 11:15:34LSE  
87490.00005/08/2026 11:38:07LSE  
176490.00005/08/2026 11:48:09LSE  
843489.50005/08/2026 11:48:09LSE  
176489.00005/08/2026 11:49:50LSE  
176490.00005/08/2026 12:27:59LSE  
197489.00005/08/2026 13:37:58LSE  
187488.50005/08/2026 13:50:51LSE  
1005495.00005/08/2026 14:09:57LSE  
364494.50005/08/2026 14:10:01LSE  
192494.00005/08/2026 14:10:10LSE  
1296495.50005/08/2026 14:14:38LSE  
289494.50005/08/2026 14:24:07LSE  
289493.50005/08/2026 14:36:11LSE  
270494.50005/08/2026 14:50:18LSE  
208492.50005/08/2026 15:11:36LSE  
400492.50005/08/2026 15:11:36LSE  
19492.50005/08/2026 15:11:36LSE  
176493.00005/08/2026 15:32:24LSE  
305492.50005/08/2026 15:32:24LSE  
76492.50005/08/2026 15:42:47LSE  
52492.50005/08/2026 15:44:52LSE  
348492.50005/08/2026 15:48:02LSE  
178492.50005/08/2026 15:48:02LSE  
126492.50005/08/2026 15:48:02LSE  
265492.50005/08/2026 15:52:00LSE  
152494.50005/08/2026 16:09:32LSE  
400496.00005/08/2026 16:14:39LSE  
400496.00005/08/2026 16:14:39LSE  
400496.00005/08/2026 16:14:39LSE  
400496.00005/08/2026 16:14:39LSE  
400496.00005/08/2026 16:14:39LSE  
400496.00005/08/2026 16:14:39LSE  
400496.00005/08/2026 16:14:39LSE  
400496.00005/08/2026 16:14:39LSE  
400496.00005/08/2026 16:14:39LSE  
96496.00005/08/2026 16:14:39LSE  
146496.00005/08/2026 16:14:39LSE  
158496.00005/08/2026 16:14:39LSE  
242496.00005/08/2026 16:14:39LSE  
400496.00005/08/2026 16:14:39LSE  
400496.00005/08/2026 16:14:39LSE  
400496.00005/08/2026 16:14:39LSE  
400496.00005/08/2026 16:14:39LSE  
400496.00005/08/2026 16:14:39LSE  
400496.00005/08/2026 16:14:39LSE  
400496.00005/08/2026 16:14:39LSE  
400496.00005/08/2026 16:14:39LSE  
400496.00005/08/2026 16:14:39LSE  
400496.00005/08/2026 16:14:39LSE  
167496.00005/08/2026 16:14:39LSE  
524495.50005/08/2026 16:14:52LSE  
179495.50005/08/2026 16:14:53LSE  
400495.50005/08/2026 16:15:01LSE  
187495.50005/08/2026 16:15:20LSE  
128496.00005/08/2026 16:15:53LSE  
77496.00005/08/2026 16:15:53LSE  
6496.00005/08/2026 16:15:53LSE  
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90496.00006/08/2026 16:29:53LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


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