LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

07 August 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 31 July 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 30,261 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 463.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 476.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 466.864942





Date of purchase: 03 August 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 472.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 483.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 480.517880





Date of purchase: 04 August 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 45,535 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 483.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 494.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 491.969079





Date of purchase: 05 August 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 488.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 497.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 495.159720





Date of purchase: 06 August 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 24,849 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 491.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 497.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 494.683106

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 7,193,671 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 110,805,816 have voting rights and 5,541,987 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 888 476.000 31/07/2026 08:36:03 LSE 184 476.000 31/07/2026 08:51:49 LSE 184 476.000 31/07/2026 09:10:25 LSE 339 475.000 31/07/2026 09:12:35 LSE 29 473.000 31/07/2026 10:08:37 LSE 185 473.000 31/07/2026 10:08:37 LSE 184 473.500 31/07/2026 10:28:01 LSE 510 473.000 31/07/2026 10:46:07 LSE 649 472.000 31/07/2026 10:46:07 LSE 184 470.500 31/07/2026 10:54:45 LSE 245 469.000 31/07/2026 11:08:30 LSE 230 466.000 31/07/2026 12:32:25 LSE 232 464.500 31/07/2026 13:30:01 LSE 335 464.000 31/07/2026 13:39:24 LSE 1756 470.000 31/07/2026 14:30:36 LSE 190 469.000 31/07/2026 14:32:22 LSE 1086 469.000 31/07/2026 14:32:22 LSE 184 469.000 31/07/2026 14:32:56 LSE 184 469.000 31/07/2026 14:33:00 LSE 1321 468.500 31/07/2026 14:33:56 LSE 486 467.500 31/07/2026 14:40:42 LSE 370 466.000 31/07/2026 14:54:04 LSE 9 465.500 31/07/2026 14:54:19 LSE 9 465.500 31/07/2026 15:03:17 LSE 192 466.000 31/07/2026 15:03:53 LSE 382 465.500 31/07/2026 15:05:00 LSE 346 466.500 31/07/2026 15:08:43 LSE 340 466.500 31/07/2026 15:08:43 LSE 400 465.500 31/07/2026 15:15:05 LSE 400 465.500 31/07/2026 15:15:05 LSE 400 465.500 31/07/2026 15:15:05 LSE 400 465.500 31/07/2026 15:15:05 LSE 400 465.500 31/07/2026 15:15:05 LSE 400 465.500 31/07/2026 15:15:05 LSE 400 465.500 31/07/2026 15:15:05 LSE 400 465.500 31/07/2026 15:15:05 LSE 21 465.500 31/07/2026 15:15:05 LSE 379 465.500 31/07/2026 15:15:05 LSE 21 465.500 31/07/2026 15:15:05 LSE 400 465.500 31/07/2026 15:15:05 LSE 400 465.500 31/07/2026 15:15:05 LSE 179 465.500 31/07/2026 15:15:05 LSE 184 465.000 31/07/2026 15:15:05 LSE 24 463.500 31/07/2026 15:21:21 LSE 184 466.000 31/07/2026 15:33:29 LSE 306 466.000 31/07/2026 15:35:22 LSE 582 466.000 31/07/2026 15:41:11 LSE 184 466.000 31/07/2026 15:41:40 LSE 184 466.000 31/07/2026 15:42:05 LSE 938 465.000 31/07/2026 15:43:43 LSE 184 466.000 31/07/2026 15:49:39 LSE 184 466.000 31/07/2026 15:52:42 LSE 618 465.000 31/07/2026 15:54:13 LSE 302 465.000 31/07/2026 16:00:43 LSE 1671 465.000 31/07/2026 16:00:43 LSE 511 464.500 31/07/2026 16:04:13 LSE 162 464.500 31/07/2026 16:04:56 LSE 1158 464.500 31/07/2026 16:08:33 LSE 285 464.500 31/07/2026 16:08:33 LSE 26 464.000 31/07/2026 16:13:33 LSE 366 464.500 31/07/2026 16:16:41 LSE 235 464.500 31/07/2026 16:16:44 LSE 400 464.500 31/07/2026 16:16:45 LSE 400 464.500 31/07/2026 16:16:45 LSE 311 464.500 31/07/2026 16:18:33 LSE 56 465.000 31/07/2026 16:20:01 LSE 185 465.500 31/07/2026 16:20:10 LSE 222 465.500 31/07/2026 16:20:20 LSE 31 465.500 31/07/2026 16:21:29 LSE 124 465.500 31/07/2026 16:21:29 LSE 199 466.000 31/07/2026 16:21:29 LSE 60 465.500 31/07/2026 16:21:29 LSE 60 465.500 31/07/2026 16:21:29 LSE 2 466.000 31/07/2026 16:21:29 LSE 50 466.000 31/07/2026 16:21:29 LSE 163 466.000 31/07/2026 16:21:29 LSE 400 466.000 31/07/2026 16:21:29 LSE 118 466.000 31/07/2026 16:21:29 LSE 400 465.000 31/07/2026 16:21:29 LSE 400 465.000 31/07/2026 16:21:29 LSE 400 465.000 31/07/2026 16:21:29 LSE 400 465.000 31/07/2026 16:21:29 LSE 400 465.000 31/07/2026 16:21:29 LSE 400 465.000 31/07/2026 16:21:29 LSE 11 465.000 31/07/2026 16:21:29 LSE 215 465.000 31/07/2026 16:21:29 LSE 536 464.000 31/07/2026 16:25:01 LSE 197 463.500 31/07/2026 16:25:48 LSE 400 472.500 03/08/2026 08:31:16 LSE 1024 472.500 03/08/2026 08:31:16 LSE 400 472.500 03/08/2026 08:31:16 LSE 1124 472.500 03/08/2026 08:31:16 LSE 400 472.500 03/08/2026 08:31:16 LSE 1124 472.500 03/08/2026 08:31:16 LSE 464 475.000 03/08/2026 08:33:29 LSE 346 476.500 03/08/2026 09:20:09 LSE 1194 475.500 03/08/2026 09:22:25 LSE 69 473.000 03/08/2026 09:27:03 LSE 1028 476.000 03/08/2026 09:58:38 LSE 659 478.500 03/08/2026 10:22:17 LSE 367 480.000 03/08/2026 10:56:45 LSE 232 480.500 03/08/2026 11:05:00 LSE 179 480.500 03/08/2026 11:05:54 LSE 1648 480.500 03/08/2026 11:06:32 LSE 945 480.000 03/08/2026 11:06:35 LSE 936 480.000 03/08/2026 11:07:17 LSE 571 480.000 03/08/2026 11:11:12 LSE 429 480.000 03/08/2026 11:11:12 LSE 1194 481.000 03/08/2026 11:57:45 LSE 215 479.500 03/08/2026 12:12:31 LSE 5 479.000 03/08/2026 12:41:08 LSE 230 479.000 03/08/2026 12:41:08 LSE 472 479.000 03/08/2026 13:08:16 LSE 195 479.500 03/08/2026 13:43:38 LSE 337 479.000 03/08/2026 13:44:37 LSE 370 478.500 03/08/2026 14:00:04 LSE 1488 479.000 03/08/2026 14:02:15 LSE 215 479.000 03/08/2026 14:02:15 LSE 459 482.000 03/08/2026 14:56:31 LSE 250 482.000 03/08/2026 14:56:31 LSE 183 483.000 03/08/2026 15:10:55 LSE 1289 482.000 03/08/2026 15:17:55 LSE 607 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:27 LSE 400 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:27 LSE 5 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:27 LSE 5 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:27 LSE 10 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:27 LSE 390 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:27 LSE 400 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:27 LSE 4 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:27 LSE 396 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:28 LSE 400 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:28 LSE 400 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:28 LSE 199 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:28 LSE 117 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:28 LSE 283 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:28 LSE 518 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:28 LSE 401 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:28 LSE 400 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:28 LSE 401 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:28 LSE 400 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:28 LSE 400 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:28 LSE 376 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:28 LSE 400 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:40 LSE 26 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:40 LSE 500 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:40 LSE 78 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:40 LSE 422 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:40 LSE 167 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:40 LSE 322 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:40 LSE 400 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:40 LSE 400 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:40 LSE 400 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:40 LSE 400 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:40 LSE 400 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:40 LSE 400 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:40 LSE 121 481.000 03/08/2026 15:22:40 LSE 1596 483.000 03/08/2026 15:32:29 LSE 824 482.500 03/08/2026 15:45:00 LSE 410 482.500 03/08/2026 15:51:04 LSE 183 482.500 03/08/2026 15:59:53 LSE 206 482.000 03/08/2026 15:59:57 LSE 29 481.000 03/08/2026 16:11:13 LSE 30 481.000 03/08/2026 16:11:13 LSE 154 481.000 03/08/2026 16:11:13 LSE 400 481.500 03/08/2026 16:17:31 LSE 482 481.500 03/08/2026 16:17:31 LSE 81 481.500 03/08/2026 16:17:31 LSE 21 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 188 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 181 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 150 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 400 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 400 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 18 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 17 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 365 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 35 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 400 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 400 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 400 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 400 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 400 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 400 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 400 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 400 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 17 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 17 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 383 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 400 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 400 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 400 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 400 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 400 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 400 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 400 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 400 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 400 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 400 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 400 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 400 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 400 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 400 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 400 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 400 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 91 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 309 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 91 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 400 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 400 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 400 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 400 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 37 483.500 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 296 482.000 03/08/2026 16:23:29 LSE 191 486.000 04/08/2026 08:19:42 LSE 23 486.000 04/08/2026 08:19:45 LSE 493 486.000 04/08/2026 08:19:45 LSE 180 483.500 04/08/2026 09:30:50 LSE 818 483.500 04/08/2026 09:46:52 LSE 180 483.500 04/08/2026 10:23:47 LSE 286 486.000 04/08/2026 11:04:08 LSE 178 486.000 04/08/2026 11:04:25 LSE 1530 487.000 04/08/2026 11:17:18 LSE 221 486.000 04/08/2026 11:18:59 LSE 6 485.500 04/08/2026 11:25:13 LSE 2167 490.000 04/08/2026 11:42:02 LSE 398 491.000 04/08/2026 11:42:46 LSE 1457 491.500 04/08/2026 11:47:21 LSE 370 491.500 04/08/2026 11:50:15 LSE 178 493.500 04/08/2026 12:40:43 LSE 202 493.500 04/08/2026 12:42:01 LSE 307 493.500 04/08/2026 12:46:32 LSE 280 493.000 04/08/2026 12:49:13 LSE 1811 493.500 04/08/2026 13:10:45 LSE 1819 493.500 04/08/2026 13:10:45 LSE 178 493.500 04/08/2026 13:23:14 LSE 178 494.500 04/08/2026 13:28:49 LSE 178 494.500 04/08/2026 13:29:09 LSE 220 494.000 04/08/2026 13:29:15 LSE 1782 494.000 04/08/2026 13:29:44 LSE 1776 492.500 04/08/2026 13:36:52 LSE 431 491.500 04/08/2026 13:37:08 LSE 467 492.000 04/08/2026 13:59:27 LSE 178 490.500 04/08/2026 14:20:49 LSE 538 490.500 04/08/2026 14:21:07 LSE 766 490.000 04/08/2026 14:21:07 LSE 384 492.000 04/08/2026 14:36:57 LSE 782 492.000 04/08/2026 14:46:15 LSE 418 493.000 04/08/2026 14:51:44 LSE 218 493.000 04/08/2026 14:51:44 LSE 437 493.000 04/08/2026 14:51:44 LSE 8927 493.000 04/08/2026 14:51:44 LSE 400 492.500 04/08/2026 14:52:04 LSE 400 492.500 04/08/2026 14:52:04 LSE 400 492.500 04/08/2026 14:52:04 LSE 33 492.500 04/08/2026 14:52:04 LSE 32 492.500 04/08/2026 14:52:04 LSE 335 492.500 04/08/2026 14:52:04 LSE 65 492.500 04/08/2026 14:52:04 LSE 400 492.500 04/08/2026 14:52:04 LSE 32 492.500 04/08/2026 14:52:04 LSE 32 492.500 04/08/2026 14:52:04 LSE 336 492.500 04/08/2026 14:52:15 LSE 400 492.500 04/08/2026 14:56:08 LSE 1598 492.500 04/08/2026 14:56:08 LSE 400 492.500 04/08/2026 14:56:08 LSE 373 492.500 04/08/2026 14:56:08 LSE 27 492.500 04/08/2026 14:56:08 LSE 400 492.500 04/08/2026 14:56:08 LSE 400 492.500 04/08/2026 14:56:08 LSE 400 492.500 04/08/2026 14:56:08 LSE 400 492.500 04/08/2026 14:56:16 LSE 217 492.500 04/08/2026 14:56:16 LSE 400 492.500 04/08/2026 14:56:16 LSE 400 492.500 04/08/2026 14:56:16 LSE 400 492.500 04/08/2026 14:56:16 LSE 400 492.500 04/08/2026 14:56:16 LSE 400 492.500 04/08/2026 14:56:16 LSE 400 492.500 04/08/2026 14:56:16 LSE 400 492.500 04/08/2026 14:56:16 LSE 400 492.500 04/08/2026 14:56:16 LSE 400 492.500 04/08/2026 14:56:16 LSE 400 492.500 04/08/2026 14:56:16 LSE 400 492.500 04/08/2026 14:56:16 LSE 335 492.500 04/08/2026 14:56:16 LSE 441 491.500 04/08/2026 15:14:32 LSE 214 490.000 04/08/2026 15:32:11 LSE 1651 494.500 04/08/2026 15:39:09 LSE 255 494.000 04/08/2026 16:15:52 LSE 206 494.000 04/08/2026 16:22:42 LSE 821 496.500 05/08/2026 08:14:05 LSE 787 497.500 05/08/2026 08:30:12 LSE 205 497.500 05/08/2026 08:30:14 LSE 183 496.500 05/08/2026 08:43:37 LSE 589 495.500 05/08/2026 08:45:08 LSE 2 494.500 05/08/2026 09:40:36 LSE 176 494.500 05/08/2026 09:56:35 LSE 178 493.000 05/08/2026 10:02:26 LSE 536 492.000 05/08/2026 10:04:00 LSE 197 492.000 05/08/2026 10:04:02 LSE 10 493.500 05/08/2026 10:41:19 LSE 1 493.500 05/08/2026 10:50:02 LSE 1566 493.000 05/08/2026 11:15:34 LSE 438 493.000 05/08/2026 11:15:34 LSE 87 490.000 05/08/2026 11:38:07 LSE 176 490.000 05/08/2026 11:48:09 LSE 843 489.500 05/08/2026 11:48:09 LSE 176 489.000 05/08/2026 11:49:50 LSE 176 490.000 05/08/2026 12:27:59 LSE 197 489.000 05/08/2026 13:37:58 LSE 187 488.500 05/08/2026 13:50:51 LSE 1005 495.000 05/08/2026 14:09:57 LSE 364 494.500 05/08/2026 14:10:01 LSE 192 494.000 05/08/2026 14:10:10 LSE 1296 495.500 05/08/2026 14:14:38 LSE 289 494.500 05/08/2026 14:24:07 LSE 289 493.500 05/08/2026 14:36:11 LSE 270 494.500 05/08/2026 14:50:18 LSE 208 492.500 05/08/2026 15:11:36 LSE 400 492.500 05/08/2026 15:11:36 LSE 19 492.500 05/08/2026 15:11:36 LSE 176 493.000 05/08/2026 15:32:24 LSE 305 492.500 05/08/2026 15:32:24 LSE 76 492.500 05/08/2026 15:42:47 LSE 52 492.500 05/08/2026 15:44:52 LSE 348 492.500 05/08/2026 15:48:02 LSE 178 492.500 05/08/2026 15:48:02 LSE 126 492.500 05/08/2026 15:48:02 LSE 265 492.500 05/08/2026 15:52:00 LSE 152 494.500 05/08/2026 16:09:32 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:14:39 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:14:39 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:14:39 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:14:39 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:14:39 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:14:39 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:14:39 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:14:39 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:14:39 LSE 96 496.000 05/08/2026 16:14:39 LSE 146 496.000 05/08/2026 16:14:39 LSE 158 496.000 05/08/2026 16:14:39 LSE 242 496.000 05/08/2026 16:14:39 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:14:39 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:14:39 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:14:39 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:14:39 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:14:39 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:14:39 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:14:39 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:14:39 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:14:39 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:14:39 LSE 167 496.000 05/08/2026 16:14:39 LSE 524 495.500 05/08/2026 16:14:52 LSE 179 495.500 05/08/2026 16:14:53 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:15:01 LSE 187 495.500 05/08/2026 16:15:20 LSE 128 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 77 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 6 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 55 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 145 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 6 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 1 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 69 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 331 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 69 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 201 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 201 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 199 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 72 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 36 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 364 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 36 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 400 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 282 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 118 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 684 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 26 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 25 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 119 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 64 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:53 LSE 60 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:54 LSE 47 496.000 05/08/2026 16:15:54 LSE 145 494.500 05/08/2026 16:16:21 LSE 257 494.500 05/08/2026 16:17:27 LSE 143 494.500 05/08/2026 16:17:27 LSE 154 494.500 05/08/2026 16:17:27 LSE 19 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 153 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 124 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 282 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 45 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 128 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 180 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 2 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 398 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 2 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 370 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:33 LSE 170 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:34 LSE 92 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:34 LSE 46 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:35 LSE 170 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:35 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:35 LSE 140 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:35 LSE 260 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:35 LSE 140 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:35 LSE 400 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:35 LSE 139 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:35 LSE 23 495.500 05/08/2026 16:17:35 LSE 99 495.500 05/08/2026 16:18:01 LSE 99 495.500 05/08/2026 16:18:01 LSE 179 495.500 05/08/2026 16:18:01 LSE 99 495.500 05/08/2026 16:18:01 LSE 35 495.500 05/08/2026 16:18:01 LSE 46 496.000 05/08/2026 16:20:14 LSE 175 494.000 06/08/2026 08:17:55 LSE 415 494.000 06/08/2026 08:17:55 LSE 185 492.500 06/08/2026 08:28:47 LSE 638 492.000 06/08/2026 08:38:11 LSE 175 492.500 06/08/2026 08:56:03 LSE 80 491.000 06/08/2026 08:59:06 LSE 95 491.000 06/08/2026 08:59:06 LSE 304 492.000 06/08/2026 09:11:07 LSE 175 493.000 06/08/2026 09:33:56 LSE 888 493.500 06/08/2026 10:09:06 LSE 175 493.500 06/08/2026 10:20:48 LSE 25 492.500 06/08/2026 10:27:26 LSE 150 492.500 06/08/2026 10:27:26 LSE 68 492.500 06/08/2026 10:28:11 LSE 200 492.500 06/08/2026 10:35:14 LSE 243 492.000 06/08/2026 10:53:32 LSE 74 492.000 06/08/2026 11:02:01 LSE 175 492.500 06/08/2026 11:21:03 LSE 762 491.500 06/08/2026 12:07:00 LSE 525 493.000 06/08/2026 13:19:03 LSE 400 495.000 06/08/2026 13:41:41 LSE 42 495.000 06/08/2026 13:41:41 LSE 358 495.000 06/08/2026 13:41:41 LSE 83 495.000 06/08/2026 13:41:41 LSE 317 495.000 06/08/2026 13:52:00 LSE 558 495.000 06/08/2026 13:52:00 LSE 400 495.000 06/08/2026 13:52:00 LSE 1638 495.000 06/08/2026 13:52:00 LSE 1321 495.000 06/08/2026 13:52:00 LSE 400 495.000 06/08/2026 13:52:00 LSE 400 495.000 06/08/2026 13:52:00 LSE 99 495.000 06/08/2026 13:52:00 LSE 301 495.000 06/08/2026 13:52:00 LSE 400 495.000 06/08/2026 13:53:13 LSE 400 495.000 06/08/2026 13:53:13 LSE 400 495.000 06/08/2026 13:53:13 LSE 278 495.000 06/08/2026 13:53:13 LSE 122 495.000 06/08/2026 13:58:17 LSE 157 495.000 06/08/2026 13:58:41 LSE 55 495.000 06/08/2026 13:58:41 LSE 151 495.000 06/08/2026 13:59:37 LSE 37 495.000 06/08/2026 13:59:37 LSE 400 495.000 06/08/2026 14:01:45 LSE 400 495.000 06/08/2026 14:01:45 LSE 400 495.000 06/08/2026 14:01:45 LSE 400 495.000 06/08/2026 14:01:45 LSE 400 495.000 06/08/2026 14:01:45 LSE 241 495.000 06/08/2026 14:01:45 LSE 195 493.500 06/08/2026 14:58:00 LSE 175 497.000 06/08/2026 15:26:05 LSE 630 496.000 06/08/2026 15:30:32 LSE 1070 496.000 06/08/2026 15:30:32 LSE 40 495.000 06/08/2026 15:31:41 LSE 1329 495.000 06/08/2026 15:33:14 LSE 290 495.000 06/08/2026 15:35:30 LSE 246 495.000 06/08/2026 15:35:30 LSE 424 495.500 06/08/2026 16:20:05 LSE 400 495.500 06/08/2026 16:20:05 LSE 400 495.500 06/08/2026 16:20:05 LSE 1270 495.500 06/08/2026 16:20:05 LSE 1 495.500 06/08/2026 16:20:13 LSE 183 496.000 06/08/2026 16:22:00 LSE 202 496.000 06/08/2026 16:22:00 LSE 122 496.000 06/08/2026 16:22:00 LSE 53 496.000 06/08/2026 16:22:00 LSE 6 496.000 06/08/2026 16:22:00 LSE 180 496.000 06/08/2026 16:22:00 LSE 577 496.000 06/08/2026 16:23:03 LSE 400 496.000 06/08/2026 16:23:03 LSE 81 496.000 06/08/2026 16:23:03 LSE 319 496.000 06/08/2026 16:23:03 LSE 81 496.000 06/08/2026 16:23:03 LSE 90 496.000 06/08/2026 16:29:53 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

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