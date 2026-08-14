LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

14 August 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 07 August 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 497.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 498.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 497.593150





Date of purchase: 10 August 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 503.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 510.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 505.787300





Date of purchase: 11 August 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 498.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 503.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 500.263850





Date of purchase: 12 August 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 500.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 506.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 503.881400





Date of purchase: 13 August 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 499.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 505.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 501.976900

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 7,243,671 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 110,755,816 have voting rights and 5,591,987 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 400 497.500 07/08/2026 08:37:14 LSE 400 497.500 07/08/2026 08:37:14 LSE 800 498.500 07/08/2026 08:40:11 LSE 221 498.500 07/08/2026 08:40:11 LSE 400 497.500 07/08/2026 08:40:38 LSE 400 497.500 07/08/2026 08:40:38 LSE 400 497.500 07/08/2026 08:40:38 LSE 400 497.500 07/08/2026 08:40:38 LSE 400 497.500 07/08/2026 08:40:38 LSE 400 497.500 07/08/2026 08:40:38 LSE 400 497.500 07/08/2026 08:40:38 LSE 400 497.500 07/08/2026 08:40:38 LSE 400 497.500 07/08/2026 08:40:38 LSE 400 497.500 07/08/2026 08:40:38 LSE 400 497.500 07/08/2026 08:40:38 LSE 400 497.500 07/08/2026 08:40:38 LSE 400 497.500 07/08/2026 08:40:38 LSE 400 497.500 07/08/2026 08:40:38 LSE 400 497.500 07/08/2026 08:40:38 LSE 400 497.500 07/08/2026 08:40:38 LSE 400 497.500 07/08/2026 08:40:38 LSE 400 497.500 07/08/2026 08:40:38 LSE 400 497.500 07/08/2026 08:40:38 LSE 400 497.500 07/08/2026 08:40:38 LSE 179 497.000 07/08/2026 09:10:28 LSE 1705 503.000 10/08/2026 08:02:45 LSE 147 505.000 10/08/2026 09:08:59 LSE 172 506.000 10/08/2026 09:12:40 LSE 542 510.000 10/08/2026 09:53:59 LSE 640 510.000 10/08/2026 10:13:49 LSE 247 508.000 10/08/2026 10:17:14 LSE 327 506.000 10/08/2026 10:19:51 LSE 9 506.000 10/08/2026 10:40:49 LSE 172 506.000 10/08/2026 10:41:01 LSE 271 508.000 10/08/2026 12:24:58 LSE 241 508.000 10/08/2026 12:24:58 LSE 59 507.000 10/08/2026 14:26:46 LSE 149 507.000 10/08/2026 14:26:46 LSE 187 505.000 10/08/2026 14:30:26 LSE 306 505.000 10/08/2026 14:30:37 LSE 173 505.000 10/08/2026 14:31:07 LSE 275 505.000 10/08/2026 14:32:09 LSE 447 505.000 10/08/2026 14:32:13 LSE 148 506.000 10/08/2026 14:32:22 LSE 873 506.000 10/08/2026 14:32:22 LSE 496 506.000 10/08/2026 14:32:22 LSE 483 506.000 10/08/2026 14:32:22 LSE 420 505.000 10/08/2026 14:33:10 LSE 497 505.000 10/08/2026 14:33:13 LSE 413 505.000 10/08/2026 14:33:13 LSE 234 505.000 10/08/2026 14:34:01 LSE 291 505.000 10/08/2026 14:34:06 LSE 76 505.000 10/08/2026 14:34:43 LSE 575 498.000 11/08/2026 08:09:04 LSE 185 501.000 11/08/2026 08:43:22 LSE 645 498.500 11/08/2026 09:13:20 LSE 429 499.000 11/08/2026 09:49:24 LSE 427 499.000 11/08/2026 09:50:25 LSE 425 499.000 11/08/2026 09:50:32 LSE 207 499.000 11/08/2026 09:50:47 LSE 328 499.500 11/08/2026 09:57:11 LSE 200 499.500 11/08/2026 09:58:50 LSE 172 499.500 11/08/2026 10:03:09 LSE 199 499.000 11/08/2026 10:18:06 LSE 190 499.000 11/08/2026 10:20:38 LSE 467 499.500 11/08/2026 10:28:57 LSE 48 499.500 11/08/2026 10:28:57 LSE 202 499.500 11/08/2026 10:28:58 LSE 187 499.500 11/08/2026 10:32:22 LSE 164 499.500 11/08/2026 10:34:12 LSE 162 499.000 11/08/2026 10:36:32 LSE 172 499.500 11/08/2026 10:39:12 LSE 269 499.500 11/08/2026 10:46:45 LSE 201 499.500 11/08/2026 10:46:47 LSE 175 499.000 11/08/2026 10:50:27 LSE 188 499.000 11/08/2026 10:51:34 LSE 211 502.000 11/08/2026 10:59:20 LSE 428 502.000 11/08/2026 11:00:27 LSE 258 502.000 11/08/2026 11:00:28 LSE 206 502.000 11/08/2026 11:04:41 LSE 191 502.000 11/08/2026 11:04:54 LSE 123 502.000 11/08/2026 11:16:56 LSE 423 502.000 11/08/2026 11:16:59 LSE 650 502.000 11/08/2026 11:17:10 LSE 172 502.000 11/08/2026 11:21:49 LSE 27 503.000 11/08/2026 11:28:30 LSE 409 503.000 11/08/2026 11:29:31 LSE 176 503.000 11/08/2026 11:29:48 LSE 172 502.000 11/08/2026 11:34:13 LSE 239 502.000 11/08/2026 11:36:59 LSE 98 502.000 11/08/2026 11:37:36 LSE 388 500.000 12/08/2026 10:07:39 LSE 182 500.000 12/08/2026 10:07:39 LSE 171 504.000 12/08/2026 10:40:33 LSE 937 504.000 12/08/2026 10:56:26 LSE 723 506.000 12/08/2026 11:22:55 LSE 310 505.000 12/08/2026 12:01:33 LSE 241 505.000 12/08/2026 12:01:33 LSE 7 505.000 12/08/2026 12:38:31 LSE 1130 505.000 12/08/2026 12:41:58 LSE 816 505.000 12/08/2026 12:51:03 LSE 1862 505.000 12/08/2026 13:45:10 LSE 466 504.000 12/08/2026 14:31:01 LSE 175 503.000 12/08/2026 14:42:20 LSE 259 503.000 12/08/2026 14:58:56 LSE 176 503.000 12/08/2026 15:25:30 LSE 222 502.000 12/08/2026 15:25:45 LSE 206 503.000 12/08/2026 15:30:58 LSE 400 502.000 12/08/2026 16:04:27 LSE 400 502.000 12/08/2026 16:04:27 LSE 45 502.000 12/08/2026 16:04:27 LSE 37 502.000 12/08/2026 16:04:27 LSE 318 502.000 12/08/2026 16:04:27 LSE 8 502.000 12/08/2026 16:04:27 LSE 400 502.000 12/08/2026 16:04:27 LSE 582 501.000 13/08/2026 08:06:04 LSE 51 501.000 13/08/2026 08:06:04 LSE 172 499.500 13/08/2026 10:05:04 LSE 172 499.500 13/08/2026 10:33:07 LSE 1309 499.000 13/08/2026 10:40:51 LSE 687 500.000 13/08/2026 11:46:59 LSE 589 501.000 13/08/2026 12:14:04 LSE 172 504.000 13/08/2026 13:14:25 LSE 198 504.000 13/08/2026 14:32:40 LSE 245 503.000 13/08/2026 14:34:04 LSE 177 503.000 13/08/2026 15:17:12 LSE 172 505.000 13/08/2026 15:30:10 LSE 400 503.000 13/08/2026 15:49:55 LSE 2315 503.000 13/08/2026 15:49:55 LSE 400 503.000 13/08/2026 15:49:55 LSE 2359 503.000 13/08/2026 15:49:55 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

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