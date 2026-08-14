Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
14 August 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:07 August 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):497.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):498.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):497.593150


Date of purchase:10 August 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):503.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):510.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):505.787300


Date of purchase:11 August 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):498.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):503.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):500.263850


Date of purchase:12 August 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):500.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):506.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):503.881400


Date of purchase:13 August 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):499.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):505.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):501.976900

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 7,243,671 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 110,755,816 have voting rights and 5,591,987 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
400497.50007/08/2026 08:37:14LSE  
400497.50007/08/2026 08:37:14LSE  
800498.50007/08/2026 08:40:11LSE  
221498.50007/08/2026 08:40:11LSE  
400497.50007/08/2026 08:40:38LSE  
400497.50007/08/2026 08:40:38LSE  
400497.50007/08/2026 08:40:38LSE  
400497.50007/08/2026 08:40:38LSE  
400497.50007/08/2026 08:40:38LSE  
400497.50007/08/2026 08:40:38LSE  
400497.50007/08/2026 08:40:38LSE  
400497.50007/08/2026 08:40:38LSE  
400497.50007/08/2026 08:40:38LSE  
400497.50007/08/2026 08:40:38LSE  
400497.50007/08/2026 08:40:38LSE  
400497.50007/08/2026 08:40:38LSE  
400497.50007/08/2026 08:40:38LSE  
400497.50007/08/2026 08:40:38LSE  
400497.50007/08/2026 08:40:38LSE  
400497.50007/08/2026 08:40:38LSE  
400497.50007/08/2026 08:40:38LSE  
400497.50007/08/2026 08:40:38LSE  
400497.50007/08/2026 08:40:38LSE  
400497.50007/08/2026 08:40:38LSE  
179497.00007/08/2026 09:10:28LSE  
1705503.00010/08/2026 08:02:45LSE  
147505.00010/08/2026 09:08:59LSE  
172506.00010/08/2026 09:12:40LSE  
542510.00010/08/2026 09:53:59LSE  
640510.00010/08/2026 10:13:49LSE  
247508.00010/08/2026 10:17:14LSE  
327506.00010/08/2026 10:19:51LSE  
9506.00010/08/2026 10:40:49LSE  
172506.00010/08/2026 10:41:01LSE  
271508.00010/08/2026 12:24:58LSE  
241508.00010/08/2026 12:24:58LSE  
59507.00010/08/2026 14:26:46LSE  
149507.00010/08/2026 14:26:46LSE  
187505.00010/08/2026 14:30:26LSE  
306505.00010/08/2026 14:30:37LSE  
173505.00010/08/2026 14:31:07LSE  
275505.00010/08/2026 14:32:09LSE  
447505.00010/08/2026 14:32:13LSE  
148506.00010/08/2026 14:32:22LSE  
873506.00010/08/2026 14:32:22LSE  
496506.00010/08/2026 14:32:22LSE  
483506.00010/08/2026 14:32:22LSE  
420505.00010/08/2026 14:33:10LSE  
497505.00010/08/2026 14:33:13LSE  
413505.00010/08/2026 14:33:13LSE  
234505.00010/08/2026 14:34:01LSE  
291505.00010/08/2026 14:34:06LSE  
76505.00010/08/2026 14:34:43LSE  
575498.00011/08/2026 08:09:04LSE  
185501.00011/08/2026 08:43:22LSE  
645498.50011/08/2026 09:13:20LSE  
429499.00011/08/2026 09:49:24LSE  
427499.00011/08/2026 09:50:25LSE  
425499.00011/08/2026 09:50:32LSE  
207499.00011/08/2026 09:50:47LSE  
328499.50011/08/2026 09:57:11LSE  
200499.50011/08/2026 09:58:50LSE  
172499.50011/08/2026 10:03:09LSE  
199499.00011/08/2026 10:18:06LSE  
190499.00011/08/2026 10:20:38LSE  
467499.50011/08/2026 10:28:57LSE  
48499.50011/08/2026 10:28:57LSE  
202499.50011/08/2026 10:28:58LSE  
187499.50011/08/2026 10:32:22LSE  
164499.50011/08/2026 10:34:12LSE  
162499.00011/08/2026 10:36:32LSE  
172499.50011/08/2026 10:39:12LSE  
269499.50011/08/2026 10:46:45LSE  
201499.50011/08/2026 10:46:47LSE  
175499.00011/08/2026 10:50:27LSE  
188499.00011/08/2026 10:51:34LSE  
211502.00011/08/2026 10:59:20LSE  
428502.00011/08/2026 11:00:27LSE  
258502.00011/08/2026 11:00:28LSE  
206502.00011/08/2026 11:04:41LSE  
191502.00011/08/2026 11:04:54LSE  
123502.00011/08/2026 11:16:56LSE  
423502.00011/08/2026 11:16:59LSE  
650502.00011/08/2026 11:17:10LSE  
172502.00011/08/2026 11:21:49LSE  
27503.00011/08/2026 11:28:30LSE  
409503.00011/08/2026 11:29:31LSE  
176503.00011/08/2026 11:29:48LSE  
172502.00011/08/2026 11:34:13LSE  
239502.00011/08/2026 11:36:59LSE  
98502.00011/08/2026 11:37:36LSE  
388500.00012/08/2026 10:07:39LSE  
182500.00012/08/2026 10:07:39LSE  
171504.00012/08/2026 10:40:33LSE  
937504.00012/08/2026 10:56:26LSE  
723506.00012/08/2026 11:22:55LSE  
310505.00012/08/2026 12:01:33LSE  
241505.00012/08/2026 12:01:33LSE  
7505.00012/08/2026 12:38:31LSE  
1130505.00012/08/2026 12:41:58LSE  
816505.00012/08/2026 12:51:03LSE  
1862505.00012/08/2026 13:45:10LSE  
466504.00012/08/2026 14:31:01LSE  
175503.00012/08/2026 14:42:20LSE  
259503.00012/08/2026 14:58:56LSE  
176503.00012/08/2026 15:25:30LSE  
222502.00012/08/2026 15:25:45LSE  
206503.00012/08/2026 15:30:58LSE  
400502.00012/08/2026 16:04:27LSE  
400502.00012/08/2026 16:04:27LSE  
45502.00012/08/2026 16:04:27LSE  
37502.00012/08/2026 16:04:27LSE  
318502.00012/08/2026 16:04:27LSE  
8502.00012/08/2026 16:04:27LSE  
400502.00012/08/2026 16:04:27LSE  
582501.00013/08/2026 08:06:04LSE  
51501.00013/08/2026 08:06:04LSE  
172499.50013/08/2026 10:05:04LSE  
172499.50013/08/2026 10:33:07LSE  
1309499.00013/08/2026 10:40:51LSE  
687500.00013/08/2026 11:46:59LSE  
589501.00013/08/2026 12:14:04LSE  
172504.00013/08/2026 13:14:25LSE  
198504.00013/08/2026 14:32:40LSE  
245503.00013/08/2026 14:34:04LSE  
177503.00013/08/2026 15:17:12LSE  
172505.00013/08/2026 15:30:10LSE  
400503.00013/08/2026 15:49:55LSE  
2315503.00013/08/2026 15:49:55LSE  
400503.00013/08/2026 15:49:55LSE  
2359503.00013/08/2026 15:49:55LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 