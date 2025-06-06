Kitron Wins Additional €7 Million Contract, Expanding Presence in Industrial Automation

(2025-06-06) Kitron has signed a significant manufacturing agreement with a leading customer in the industrial automation sector. The agreement covers electronics manufacturing services for a new generation of high-performance drive modules used in automation and motion control systems.

Valued at approximately EUR 7 million annually, the contract represents a strategic expansion of the partnership, with room for further volume growth in the years ahead.

Under the agreement, Kitron will provide complete box-build services from its European facilities, delivering high-quality, high-complexity assemblies tailored to demanding industrial environments. Production is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“Our ability to meet stringent requirements of advanced automation systems has been crucial in this win,” said Mindaugas Sestokas, VP Central Eastern Europe. “Following our recent win in the Connectivity sector, this agreement reflects continued momentum in building long-term value across multiple industrial segments. Our focus on quality, technical competence, and long-term collaboration continues to pay off.”

The agreement reinforces Kitron’s strong position in the Industry market sector, where automation and digital control technologies continue to drive demand for robust and scalable manufacturing solutions.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 948 40 850

Mindaugas Sestokas, VP Central Eastern Europe, tel. +370 685 25 557

Email: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

