Another Year of Romance, with a Dark Twist, Circana BookScan Reports

CHICAGO, IL, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for romance books has been growing since 2021 and remains hot, according to Circana, LLC. In the U.S., year-to-date print sales for romance books are up 24%, versus the same period last year. The volume for romance books has more than doubled compared to four years ago, with 51 million units sold in the past 12 months.

Circana BookScan data reveals that romance stands out among the adult fiction subjects showing the most growth in 2025. In fact, romance is the leading growth category for the total print book market thus far in 2025. Fastest growing romance subjects include romantasy and sports romance, each experiencing triple-digit growth, as well as suspense romance and contemporary romance.

Romance readers are particularly desirable for the book industry. According to the latest findings from Circana’s Future of™ Books study, 26% of romance book buyers report that they are reading “much more” compared to a year ago – a behavior that is contributing to the growth for romance book sales.

While Rebecca Yarros’ latest release Onyx Storm – the fastest selling adult title in its opening week, in the 20-year history of BookScan – is a key factor in the romance sales growth, a lot of activity is happening beyond one major author. Even when excluding Yarros from the romance market, the category is still showing double-digit growth. H.D. Carlton, Rina Kent, and Elsie Silver are among the top growing romance authors this year. One key similarity among them is that their stories explore dark romance, including paranormal and anti-hero themes.

A desire for dark subjects is surfacing within the romance book market. This trend aligns with other growing segments in adult fiction including psychological thrillers (+29%), dark fantasy (+23%), and horror (+13%).

“This year, I am watching a shift away from rosier romance subjects like romantic comedy and new adult romance in favor of authors and titles with darker themes,” said Brenna Connor, U.S. books industry analyst at Circana. “Combined with the growth in other more intense fiction subjects like horror and dystopian, a new trend has emerged that’s marked by darker escapist themes. These subject matters provide an outlet for readers to safely explore negative emotions such as sadness, anger, or anxiety – allowing them to feel connected and perhaps even comforted. I expect to see continued interest in these darker subjects in the year ahead.”

