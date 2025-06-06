At Neudata Summit, MoonFox Data Presents AI + Alternative Data Solutions, Empowering Global Institutions to Decode China's Market

SHENZHEN, China, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoonFox Data, China’s leading provider of all-scenario data insights and analytics services, was recently invited to deliver a keynote address at the Neudata Hong Kong Data Summit 2025, held at the Hong Kong Cordis Hotel.

Senior Analyst Max Ma presented "Navigating China's Market Pulse in 2025: Data-Driven Strategic Investment Insights," offering global investment institutions and enterprise clients an in-depth analysis of the latest trends in China's macroeconomy and key industry sectors.

As global investors increasingly focus on the Chinese market, data-driven market insights have become a critical foundation for institutional decision-making and corporate strategic planning. Against the backdrop of a complex, evolving macroeconomic environment and industrial structural transformation, accurately deciphering the pulse of the Chinese market using high-quality data has emerged as a central concern for global capital and enterprises.

About Neudata: The Global Alternative Data Authority

Neudata, headquartered in London, UK, is one of the world's most influential independent data intelligence platforms in the alternative data domain. The platform specializes in identifying cutting-edge alternative data sources, providing market trend insights, and offering data procurement consulting services for global financial institutions such as asset managers, hedge funds, and quantitative investment firms. Leveraging its extensive supplier network and professional research team, Neudata empowers global investors to efficiently discover, evaluate, and apply various types of alternative data, enhancing the foresight and scientific rigor of investment decisions. The Neudata Data Summit convenes top global asset managers, data technology companies, and industry experts, serving as a vital international platform for exploring data innovation and collaboration.

Spotlight on Market Dynamics under Easing Policies

In his address, Max Ma highlighted that under the guidance of mildly easing policies in the first half of 2025, the Chinese market is undergoing structural transformation. Key sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), e-commerce, consumer goods, and automotive are exhibiting distinct evolutionary characteristics. Based on MoonFox Data's proprietary data product matrix, the team distilled three core insights through multi-dimensional dynamic monitoring and deep analysis:

"Data-driven insights are the core tool for navigating market uncertainty," emphasized Max Ma. "MoonFox Data is committed to helping global clients precisely identify incremental opportunities in the Chinese market through objective, real-time, and in-depth data capabilities."





Exhibition Spotlight: AI and Alternative Data Products Draw Wide Attention

Within the summit's exhibition area, MoonFox Data's AI and alternative data solutions became a focal point, attracting significant attention from numerous domestic and international industry experts, investment institutions, and corporate representatives. The innovation capabilities and real-world application scenarios of the flagship products, ​​MoonFox iApp​​ and ​​MoonFox iBrand​​, garnered high recognition from attendees.

About MoonFox Data

As a sub-brand of Aurora Mobile (NASDQ: JG), MoonFox Data is a leading expert in data insights and analysis services across all scenarios. With a comprehensive, stable, secure and compliant mobile big data foundation, as well as professional and precise data analysis technology and AI algorithms, MoonFox Data has launched iAPP, iBrand, iMarketing, Alternative Data and professional research and consulting services of MoonFox Research, aiming to help companies gain insights into market growth and make accurate business decisions.

For Media Inquiries:

Contact: zhouxt@jiguang.cn | Website: http://www.moonfox.cn/en

