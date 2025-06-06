Upwork Announces Board Refreshment, Adding Strategic Expertise to Support Next Chapter of Growth

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s work marketplace, today announced changes to its Board of Directors to support its continued evolution and long-term strategy to lead as the preeminent destination for AI talent and work, expand its enterprise offerings, and deliver work outcomes for customers.

Following Upwork’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 5, 2025, two new directors, Dana L. Evan and Glenn Kelman, have officially joined the company’s Board.

As part of a transition, Gregory C. Gretsch and Elizabeth “Betsey” Nelson concluded their longstanding service on the Board. Gretsch, a founding investor and director since 2014, has retired, and Nelson, who joined the Board in 2015 and served as chair of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee, did not stand for re-election.

Glenn Kelman, CEO of Redfin, brings decades of experience building and leading innovative, technology-powered marketplace businesses at scale. He has led Redfin since 2005, guiding it through significant growth and digital transformation in the real estate sector, and previously co-founded Plumtree Software, a publicly traded enterprise software company where he held leadership roles across engineering, product, marketing, and business development. Kelman will serve as a member of the Compensation Committee.

Dana Evan, former chief financial officer of VeriSign and current board member at Box and Nextdoor, brings a track record of financial leadership and governance across leading public technology companies. Evan will serve as Chair of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee, and as a member of both the Compensation Committee and the Nominating and Governance Committee.

Their additions reflect Upwork’s continued focus on pairing accelerated operational excellence with forward-thinking market leadership to advance the company’s long-term strategy and growth.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Glenn and Dana to our Board and look forward to partnering closely with them as we reinvent work for the age of AI,” said Hayden Brown, president and CEO of Upwork. “As a sitting CEO and former founder, Glenn offers tremendous value as a builder and seasoned operator of marketplace companies. Dana brings exceptional experience in financial strategy, governance, and scaling public companies. Each of these additions supports Upwork as a pioneer in the new era of AI-powered work. Their insights and stewardship will help drive our next chapter of durable, profitable growth.”

“We’re excited to welcome Dana and Glenn to the Board at a time of such dynamic opportunity for Upwork,” said Thomas Layton, chair of the Board. “Each brings a proven track record of leadership and deep domain expertise that aligns with our strategic priorities. We’re confident they will be invaluable partners as we support the company’s continued evolution and long-term growth. I also want to extend our sincere gratitude to Greg and Betsey for their many years of dedicated service and exceptional contributions to Upwork.”

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with highly skilled independent talent from across the globe. From entrepreneurs to Fortune 100 enterprises, companies rely on Upwork’s trusted platform to tap into expert talent, leverage AI-powered work solutions, and drive meaningful business outcomes. With access to professionals spanning more than 10,000 skills across AI & machine learning, software development, sales & marketing, customer support, finance & accounting, and more, Upwork enables businesses of all sizes to scale, innovate, and build agile teams. Upwork’s platform has facilitated more than $25 billion in economic opportunity for talent around the world. Learn more at upwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and X .

