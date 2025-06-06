Big Ass Fans Introduces Torrent™ – The Portable Misting Solution Conquering Heat in Complex Environments

Lexington, Kentucky, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New from Big Ass Fans , a Madison Air Company, Torrent™ is the ultimate portable cooling powerhouse for outdoor spaces, sporting events, and warehouses. With four wheels, 48-hour run time, and cooling capabilities by 25 °F, Torrent is an easy-to-use, rugged, AMCA-certified misting solution.

For 25 years, Big Ass Fans has led the high-volume low-speed (HVLS) industry with premium, innovative products that provide best-in-class cooling comfort in complex environments. Torrent carries on this legacy. In a recent Big Ass Fans study, Torrent demonstrated dramatic cooling coverage while exhibiting unparalleled durability and endurance—making it a superior solution for rapid heat relief and field reliability. With an atomizing mister and 35-gallon water tank, this 30-inch fan provides continuous cooling comfort for up to four days so work shifts are not interrupted.

Torrent’s 25-degree cooling effect increases worker productivity up to 20%. Moreover, fewer cooling devices are needed to protect more people with an industry leading coverage area of 2,725 square feet. This ultimate cooling powerhouse with mobility indoors and out provides simple setup and maintenance with a 5-year warranty.

“Big Ass Fans strives to mitigate heat stress and provide industry-leading airflow. We enable employee well-being for increased productivity, performance and customer satisfaction for every product we bring to market,” said Leah Larson, the Chief Executive Officer at Big Ass Fans. “Torrent is the bigger, bolder, longer-lasting cooler our customers asked for, and we’re proud to deliver.”

Torrent is available for purchase as of 4/22/2025. To learn more and to preview the product, please visit Torrent Portable Misting Fan .

Big Ass Fans

Bringing industry-leading airflow and energy savings to customers worldwide, Big Ass Fans exists to provide the best, most durable fans to fit any customer’s needs. Big Ass Fans is guided by the high-volume, low-speed (HVLS) airflow concept to make spaces more comfortable and efficient. From factories to homes and everywhere in between, Big Ass fans deliver comfort, style and energy savings that make life and work more enjoyable. To learn more about Big Ass Fans visit bigassfans.com .