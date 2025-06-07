ThinkCareBelieve: Week 20 of America's Comeback Led by President Trump

Washington, DC, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Link to ThinkCareBelieve's Article: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/06/06/week-20-week-20-of-americas-comeback-led-by-president-trump/





ThinkCareBelieve has published an article on Week 20 of America's Amazing Comeback under the Trump Administration. New investment in America manufacturing and business is bringing jobs roaring back. These are all positive indicators of solid work to put America in a good position. Despite criticism, America is getting stronger and the American people are more hopeful than they have been in a very long time. The Congressional Budget Office released a report stating that President Trump's tariffs would decrease the U.S. budget deficit by $2.8 Trillion and the trade deficit has been reduced to half. The price of eggs are 61% less, the price of gas fell again, and the stock market is strong. The border is secure and the murder rate is dropping. Inflation has evaporated, and companies are flocking to come and invest in America.

The article has the latest on the return of El Salvadoran criminal Kilmar Abrego Garcia who will stand trial for heinous crimes of human trafficking and crimes against women and children. The article also has an extensive explanation of the One Big Beautiful Bill and how it will help Americans. It covers the codifying of three of President Trump's Executive Orders and DOGE being given access to the Social Security database. The article also covers the Remove Act and the Protecting Law Enforcement from Doxxing Act introduced by Senator Marsha Blackburn. The extensive work of ICE hunting down criminal aliens and taking down trafficking networks is explained. Many criminal aliens came to America to commit crimes and terrorist acts, so ICE is focused on finding them and removing them. Also covered in ThinkCareBelieve's article is President Trump's travel ban, which countries are on it and how it will be used. Also covered is the visit from recently elected German Chancellor Merz, the D-Day Celebration and the autopen investigation.





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

###