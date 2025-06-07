MADD Canada Honours Victims at Saskatchewan Provincial Monument Ceremony

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, June 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victims killed in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs will be honoured today during a ceremony hosted by MADD Canada at the Saskatchewan Provincial Monument in Saskatoon. Families and friends of victims will be joined by community members and special guests for the remembrance ceremony.

The Monument, located on the grounds of Saskatoon City Hall, is etched with the names of 69 victims, including two new names added this year.

“Every life represented here mattered deeply — to their families, to their friends, and to the communities that grieve their loss,” said Tanya Hansen Pratt, National President of MADD Canada. “Today’s ceremony reminds us of the lives behind the impaired driving statistics and the importance of preventing this heartbreak for others.”

Special guests will be attending the ceremony today, including The Honourable Tracy Muggli, Senator for Saskatchewan; The Honourable Ken Cheveldayoff, Minister of Advanced Education; Ward 10 City Councillor, Zach Jeffries; Deputy Chief Saskatoon Police Service, Darren Pringle; Saskatoon Fire Deputy Chief, Yvonne Raymer; and Superintendent Grant St. Germaine, RCMP Traffic Services.

Following the lighting of candles in honour of each victim, families and friends will attend the unveiling of the new names that have been etched on the Monument.

MADD Canada thanks the City of Saskatoon for supporting the creation of the Saskatchewan Provincial Monument and the annual ceremonies.

Since 2009, MADD Canada has established Memorial Monuments for victims of impaired driving in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Quebec, and Ontario. Ceremonies are held each year to unveil new names added to the Monuments and to pay tribute to all victims. We are currently working to establish Memorial Monuments in Prince Edward Island and British Columbia.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

