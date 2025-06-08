AI Insider Takes Us Inside Trump and Musk’s Quiet Plan to Reboot America

BALTIMORE, June 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New briefing reveals the creation of a secret AI system designed to reshape the country’s infrastructure, governance, and future — starting July 1.

Bestselling author and longtime tech analyst James Altucher has released a stunning new report that pulls back the curtain on what he calls “the most important project in America today” — and it has nothing to do with Washington.

According to Altucher, Elon Musk is building a system called Project Colossus — a privately operated supercomputer that’s now being quietly positioned as the technological foundation of a new, AI-driven America.

It All Started on Day One

Altucher points to Donald Trump’s very first executive action in office as the moment this project became possible.

“In one of his FIRST acts as President… Donald Trump overturned Executive Order #14110 .”

That single move, Altucher says, eliminated regulatory bottlenecks and opened the floodgates for full-speed development by private operators — especially Musk.

Hidden in Plain Sight

“Right here, inside this warehouse in Memphis, Tennessee… lies a massive supercomputer Musk calls ‘Project Colossus.’”

Altucher reports that the machine is already live, powered by 200,000 of Nvidia’s most advanced AI chips — with a tenfold upgrade scheduled for rollout by July 1.

“Making it the most advanced AI facility known to man.”

The Mission: Replace the System

According to Altucher, Colossus isn’t just designed to speed up processes — it’s meant to replace outdated decision-making structures altogether.

“AI 2.0… gives that knowledge to intelligent machines that I believe will solve our problems for us.”

Altucher warns that while most Americans are focused on politics-as-usual, the real transformation is happening behind firewalls — with Musk writing the code, and Trump clearing the path.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a computer scientist, entrepreneur, and bestselling author who has worked in artificial intelligence for over four decades. A contributor to IBM’s Deep Blue and an early AI pioneer on Wall Street, his latest briefings reveal the hidden buildout of America’s post-industrial, AI-powered infrastructure — and the forces quietly driving it.