NetBet Greece bolsters games catalogue with addition of Amusnet Live Casino

ATHENS, Greece, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Greece, a leading online gaming platform, has expanded its offering with the addition of live casino games from Amusnet.

Following the success of Amusnet’s standard titles, this latest move from NetBet Greece to incorporate live casino games is yet more proof of a continued mission to provide only the best experience for their users. NetBet players in Greece will have access to some of the top performing Live Casino titles offered by Amusnet.

Amusnet are headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, and have offices across Europe – Greece, Romania, Italy, Malta, also in Brazil and more. Established way back in 2016, Amusnet now boasts a games portfolio approaching the 300 mark and its collection of Live Casino titles has achieved a memorable impact within the industry.

The live casino games from this iGaming developer will only enhance NetBet Greece’s already glowing reputation, particularly as the two parties share the same goals with regard to customer satisfaction and high-quality products.

Claudia Georgevici, NetBet PR manager, said: “We were well aware of the innovation and high-quality levels of Amusnet Live’s products and services, so adding them to our portfolio became an absolute must for us! We are proud to have Amusnet as part of the ever-growing NetBet Greece family.”

Jelena Stankovic, Director at Amusnet Greece, added: “NetBet Greece is one of the top online platforms and the expansion of our portfolio within its platform reflects the continued trust in Amusnet’s expertise and commitment to delivering high-quality gaming experiences. We’re confident that NetBet’s players in Greece will enjoy our Live Casino games, designed to bring engaging and immersive entertainment to every session.”