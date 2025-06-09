Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from June 2 to June 6, 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from June 2 to June 6, 2025

Saint-Cloud, June 9, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from June 2 to June 6, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/02/2025 FR0012435121 18,598 23.8024 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/02/2025 FR0012435121 17,104 23.7620 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/03/2025 FR0012435121 51,714 23.4968 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/03/2025 FR0012435121 6,151 23.4011 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/03/2025 FR0012435121 819 23.3894 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/03/2025 FR0012435121 716 23.3504 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/04/2025 FR0012435121 29,492 23.5757 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/04/2025 FR0012435121 19,680 23.5711 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/05/2025 FR0012435121 23,990 23.4805 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/05/2025 FR0012435121 6,119 23.4500 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/06/2025 FR0012435121 18,131 23.5994 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/06/2025 FR0012435121 7,032 23.5599 DXE Total 199,546 23.5713

The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

