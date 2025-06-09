ABL INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Launches Investigation into Abacus Global Management, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact Law Firm

SAN DIEGO, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws involving Abacus Global Management, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABL) focused on whether Abacus Global and certain of its top executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

THE COMPANY: Abacus Global operates as an alternative asset manager and market maker.

THE REVELATION: On June 4, 2025, Morpheus Research published a report titled “Abacus Global Management: This $740 Million SPAC Is Yet Another Life Settlements Accounting Scheme Manufacturing Fake Revenue By Systematically Underestimating When People Will Die.” On this news, Abacus Global’s stock price fell more than 21%.

