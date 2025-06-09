New Milestone: NIRI and Taiwan’s TIRI Advance Global IR Standards

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Taiwan Investor Relations Institute (TIRI) is proud to announce a new milestone in its long-standing collaboration with the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI): The Association for Investor Relations (IR). This enhanced partnership marks a meaningful step forward in advancing IR education and aligning professional standards between Taiwan and global markets.





Left: Jack Chang, Executive Director ofthe Taiwan Investor Relations Institute (TIRI)

Right: Matthew Brusch, President and CEO of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI)

This collaboration was formally presented during the book presentation ceremony on the morning of June 3, 2025 (local time), at the NIRI Annual Conference in Boston. Representing TIRI, Executive Director Jack Chang officially delivered the first-ever authorized Chinese translation of the Investor Relations Body of Knowledge, 2nd Edition—a significant achievement in IR knowledge transfer and international integration.

“The translation effort was made possible through the contributions of TIRI board directors and senior members with extensive experience in corporate finance, capital markets, and investor communication,” said Jack Chang. “Over five months, they volunteered more than 200 hours to ensure both accuracy and localization for Taiwan’s financial sector.”





From left to right: Jack Chang, Executive Director, and Pansy Yang, Director of Secretariat of TIRI; Matthew Brusch, President and CEO; Remy Bernarda, Incoming Chair; and John Moten, Finance Executive and Immediate Past Chair of NIRI.

The project aligns with TIRI’s broader vision—under the leadership of Chairman Jonny Kuo—to establish a structured, internationally oriented IR education framework while promoting transparency, ESG engagement, and effective stakeholder communication.

Through this collaboration, TIRI members gain access to NIRI’s globally respected resources, including its core curriculum and the Investor Relations Charter (IRC) credential—helping foster IR professionalism and international integration.

This milestone publication not only reflects TIRI’s progress in institutionalizing IR education, but also lays the groundwork for cross-border knowledge exchange and deeper regional collaboration in Asia’s IR landscape.

Taiwan Investor Relations Institute

Contact: office@tiri.tw

