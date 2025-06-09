Virtune AB (Publ) ("Virtune") has completed the monthly rebalancing for May 2025 of its Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP

Stockholm, 9th of June 2025 – Virtune AB (Publ) ("Virtune") today announces that it has completed the monthly rebalancing of the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki (ISIN code SE0023260716).



In addition to the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP, Virtune’s product portfolio includes:



Virtune Stellar ETP

Virtune Staked Solana

Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP

Virtune XRP ETP

Virtune Avalanche ETP

Virtune Litecoin ETP

Virtune Chainlink ETP

Virtune Arbitrum ETP

Virtune Polygon ETP

Virtune Staked Cardano ETP

Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP

Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP

Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP



Index allocation as of 30th May (before rebalancing):



Uniswap: 15.51%

Solana: 15.00%

Litecoin: 14.56%

Cardano: 14.17%

Chainlink: 13.77%

Avalanche: 13.67%

XRP: 13.31%



Index allocation as of 30th May (after rebalancing):



Solana: 12.50%

XRP: 12.50%

Cardano: 12.50%

Avalanche: 12.50%

Chainlink: 12.50%

Litecoin: 12.50%

Stellar: 12.50%

Uniswap: 12.50%



In connection with this month's rebalancing, a change was made to the composition of the index - Stellar was added as a new component. The performance of the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP for May was +3.32%.



The rebalancing is carried out according to the index that the ETP tracks, the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index. The purpose of the monthly rebalancing is to reset the weights of each crypto asset to provide equal-weighted exposure to altcoins.



In May, crypto markets rebounded fairly strongly, with some altcoins posting moderate gains. Uniswap rose by 15%, followed by Solana with a 6.11% increase and Litecoin with a 4.29% gain. However, Chainlink declined by 2.22%, making it the weakest performer in the index.



Performance of the crypto assets in the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP during May:



Uniswap: +15%

Solana: +6.11%

Litecoin: +4.29%

Cardano: +0.62%

Avalanche: -0.46%

XRP: -0.80%

Chainlink: -2.22%



Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP is the first of its kind in the Nordic region. It includes up to 10 leading alternative crypto assets (altcoins), excluding Bitcoin and Ethereum, that are part of the Nasdaq Crypto Index. Each altcoin is equally weighted to promote diversification; this structure allows investors to gain broad exposure to crypto assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum without being heavily concentrated in any single crypto asset.



