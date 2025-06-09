Flow Capital Announces a US$5.0 Million Loan to a Tech-Enabled Hospitality Provider

TORONTO, ON, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) (“Flow Capital” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the successful closing of a US$5.0 million secured loan investment in a leading US-based hospitality management company and technology platform.

The investment is part of a broader US$50 million senior secured unitranche loan transaction with a consortium of lenders led by Beedie Investments Ltd. (“Beedie Capital”), which is also the administrative and collateral agent.

This transaction underscores Flow Capital’s continued momentum as a preferred partner for both high-growth companies across North America and leading institutional capital providers in the space.

Technology companies seeking covenant-light, founder-friendly growth capital are invited to apply for funding directly at www.flowcap.com/get-funding.

About Beedie Capital

Beedie Capital is a multi-strategy direct investment platform that manages the alternative investments for Beedie, one of the largest private companies in Western Canada. It deploys capital using a flexible, evergreen mandate, and applies a highly agnostic approach to the duration, structure and size of its investments. Beedie Capital combines the strategic capabilities of an institutional investment platform with the flexibility and entrepreneurial mindset of a privately owned business.

Beedie Capital invests in any sector, with a core focus on Technology, Tech-enabled Services, and Metals and Mining, and seeks to grow its invested capital alongside the enterprise value of its investments.

For further information on Beedie Capital, please visit www.beediecapital.com.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a publicly listed provider of flexible growth capital and alternative debt solutions dedicated to supporting high-growth companies. Since its inception in 2018, the company has provided financing to businesses in the US, the UK, and Canada, helping them achieve accelerated growth without the dilutive impact of equity financing or the complexities of traditional bank loans. Flow Capital focuses on revenue-generating, VC-backed, and founder-owned companies seeking $2 to $10 million in capital to drive their continued expansion.

Learn more at www.flowcap.com.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta

Chief Executive Officer

alex@flowcap.com

47 Colborne Street, Suite 303,

Toronto, Ontario M5E 1P8

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Flow or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Flow assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.