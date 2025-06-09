Newton Golf CEO Greg Campbell to Headline IBN’s TableTalk Series Following Record Revenue Growth

LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a financial news and publishing organization, today announced that Greg Campbell, chairman and CEO of Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG), will be featured in an upcoming TableTalk event, part of IBN’s signature executive roadshow series.

Designed to foster direct engagement, TableTalk events connect leadership from emerging growth companies with the investment community, including brokers, money managers, hedge funds, institutions, family offices and high-net-worth individuals.

Campbell will participate in a Los Angeles TableTalk event as part of Newton Golf’s broader outreach initiative aimed at boosting visibility among institutional and retail investors.

“We’re excited to welcome Newton Golf to the TableTalk series,” said Michael McCarthy, managing director of IBN. “Greg brings leadership and authenticity to the table, and we believe the company’s growth story will resonate with our investor audience.”

Newton Golf Company, formerly Sacks Parente, is a tech-driven golf brand gaining momentum through its Newton Motion and Fast Motion shafts. With adoption by more than 30 professional golfers across major tours and strong Q1 financial results, the company is leveraging product innovation and market traction to scale its presence.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

