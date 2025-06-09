Octaura Secures $46.5 Million to Accelerate Growth in The Evolving CLO and Leveraged Loan Markets

NEW YORK, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octaura Holdings (“Octaura”) today announced it has raised $46.5 million in an oversubscribed round of funding from both existing and new strategic financial investors. The capital will support the company’s rapid growth and ability to transform how the syndicated loan and CLO markets trade – including strategic focus on increasing market share in the loan market, facilitating the upcoming launch of the CLO trading platform, and developing critical data and analytics to provide deeper insights for market participants while ushering in the future of these markets.

This round of funding was backed by continued support from Octaura’s founding investors, including Bank of America, Citi, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and Moody’s. Octaura also welcomed six new investors: Barclays, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, Apollo and Motive Partners, MassMutual Ventures, and OMERS Ventures.

Accelerating Market Impact

This funding follows a period of rapid growth for Octaura’s syndicated loan platform, which has gained significant traction among major buy-side and dealer institutions over the past two years. Between April 2023 and April 2025, Octaura grew its dealer network from 3 to 25 and expanded its buy-side participation from 34 to 146 firms. In the first quarter of 2024, Octaura reached 1% of secondary loan trading volume, and just one year later, has captured 4.6% of total market volume, underscoring the platform’s broader impact on the loan market.

“We’re thrilled to receive continued backing from our founding institutions and to welcome a group of new strategic investors who believe in Octaura’s vision,” said Brian Bejile, CEO of Octaura. “This round of fundraising marks an exciting new chapter for Octaura and this new capital will allow us to accelerate our efforts to digitize the credit market through continued innovation.”

Investor Perspectives

“Being able to trade electronically has never been more integral to helping clients and dealers efficiently and effectively execute their syndicated loan and CLO trading strategies,” said David Trepanier, Managing Director, Head of Global Credit Structured Products at Bank of America. "As a founding member and original investor in Octaura, it has been rewarding to see the meaningful impact the platform is having in driving innovation in these markets.”

Mike Daniel, Global Head of Securitized Products and Credit Flow Trading at Citi comments, “Citi has been a partner with Octaura from its founding and believes that it can become an integrated platform for investors to trade, research, and optimize portfolios of loans and securitized products.”

"We have seen firsthand the impact that the Octaura platform is having on the leveraged loan trading market and as such we are excited to be a part of it,” said Alex Stromberg, Managing Director, Co-Head of U.S. Credit Trading at Barclays. “As an investor, Barclays looks forward to delivering the benefits of our investment to our clients through improved innovation and user experience."

“Providing financial backing to Octaura presents an exciting opportunity to help support an organization aiming to drive much needed change through the syndicated loan and CLO space,” said Sebastien Cottrell, Global Head of Securitized Products at Deutsche Bank. “We’re looking forward to being part of this journey.”

“At Apollo, we’re highly focused on modern market infrastructure and are pleased to invest in Octaura, a platform we think will drive efficiency in the syndicated loan and CLO markets,” said John Cortese, Apollo Partner and Head of Trading.

Octaura is a provider of electronic trading, data, and analytics solutions for syndicated loans and CLOs. Founded in 2022, Octaura represents a significant milestone in the advancement of trade modernization for these markets through common operational criteria, automation across pre- and post-trade life cycles, improved ease in transactions and advanced data and analytics. To learn more, visit www.octaura.com.

