Record May for the Quebec City Real Estate Market

Sales in the Quebec City CMA rose 6 per cent in May, with 926 transactions, setting a record for this time of year.

The South Shore led the way with a 17 per cent increase in sales compared to May 2024.

The Agglomeration of Quebec City posted a 6 per cent increase, while the Northern Periphery saw a decline in activity (-9 per cent).

Across the CMA, sales of plexes (2 to 5 units) jumped by 16 per cent, condominium sales rose by 10 per cent, while single-family homes saw a modest 3 per cent gain.

All property categories and all geographic areas without exception are experiencing a severe shortage of homes for sale. Even in May, the number of active listings was down 26 per cent across the entire metropolitan region.

Price growth continued unabated, with the median price of a single-family home up by 20 per cent compared to May 2024. Condominiums and small rental properties (2 to 5 units) are also seeing significant gains, with prices up 18 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively, over the past year.

QUEBEC CITY, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its residential real estate market statistics for the month of May 2025.

Residential sales in the Quebec City CMA totalled 926 transactions in April 2025, representing a 6 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024. This marks the eighteenth consecutive monthly increase and sets a new record for the number of transactions for a month of May, even when taking the pandemic period into account.

“The Quebec City real estate market is on an exceptional roll, and demand so far appears relentless despite the current economic uncertainty. It’s worth mentioning that the region is less exposed to the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration,” notes Charles Brant, QPAREB Market Analysis Director.

“More than ever, sellers hold the upper hand in negotiations in the Quebec City region, to the point where one in four properties sells for at least 10 per cent above the asking price. The number of days on market is also extremely low. Across the CMA, it took an average of just 27 days for a single-family home to sell in May, 33 days for a plex, and 38 days for a condominium—which are, for all practical purposes, historic lows.”





