Enserva hosts discussion with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe to discuss North American energy security

WHAT: Media are invited to attend an energy leadership event hosted by Enserva, featuring a joint conversation with the Honourable Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta and the Honourable Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan to discuss the provinces’ roles in advancing Canadian energy growth and long-term economic security.



Drawing on conversations from the recent First Ministers’ Meeting and ongoing national energy policy discussions, the event will address how Alberta and Saskatchewan are working to align their policy and infrastructure agendas with national interests—including LNG development, egress solutions, trade diversification, and energy security.



Gurpreet Lail, President & CEO, Enserva, will host a fireside chat with the premiers outlining their provinces’ commitments to growing energy production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin (WCSB).



This candid conversation will highlight how collaboration with federal and provincial governments can support Canadian and North American energy security in a time of political and market uncertainty.



WHO: Gurpreet Lail, President & CEO of Enserva

Honourable Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan

Honourable Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta

WHEN: Monday, June 16, 2025

11:15 a.m. Media registration opens

12:20 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Presentation

WHERE: Exhibition Hall E, Telus Convention Centre

136 8 Ave SE

Calgary, AB

T2P 0K6