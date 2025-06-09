SVN Innovative Commercial Advisors to Auction Two Prime Downtown Binghamton Investment Properties via Ten-X

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN Innovative Commercial Advisors is pleased to announce that two investment-grade commercial properties in the heart of Downtown Binghamton will be auctioned online through Ten-X from June 23 to June 25, 2025.

The offerings include 89 Court Street, a historically significant mixed-use building designed by renowned architect Isaac Perry, and 24 Centenary Street, a high-performing multifamily property located in Binghamton’s competitive student housing corridor.

89 Court Street:

Constructed in 1876, this steel-frame building is a cornerstone of Downtown Binghamton. Designed by Isaac Perry—the architect behind New York State’s Capitol Building—this rare structure has stood for nearly 150 years and remains one of the few steel-frame buildings of its era still in existence. Centrally located at the Chenango Street Roundabout, 89 Court is surrounded by municipal buildings, business offices, and foot traffic. The property includes pre-approved plans to redevelop the upper floors into 9 residential units (18 beds), offering significant upside for investors looking to reposition a piece of Binghamton history.

24 Centenary Street:

This 11-unit brick apartment building is strategically located near the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator, SUNY bus lines, and Court Street amenities. The current unit mix includes ten 1-bedroom units and one 2-bedroom unit, making it well-suited for student housing or workforce tenants. With strong rental performance and limited supply in the submarket, this turnkey asset is ideal for investors seeking dependable income in a walkable, university-adjacent location.

“These auctions present a rare opportunity to acquire centrally located, income-producing assets in a market with rising demand and institutional momentum,” said Scott Warren, Broker of Record and Managing Director at SVN Innovative. “Downtown Binghamton continues to attract attention from both private investors and public institutions, making this an ideal time to enter the market.”

The Ten-X auction platform will host both listings with full transparency, due diligence documentation, and real-time bidding. Investors can register to bid or schedule property tours by visiting the Ten-X website or contacting SVN Innovative directly.

About SVN Innovative Commercial Advisors:

SVN Innovative Commercial Advisors is a full-service real estate firm based in Johnson City, NY. With deep roots in Upstate New York, the firm serves investors, developers, and property owners with a focus on market expertise, data-driven strategy, and transparent collaboration.