Poppulo Unveils AI-Enabled Modern Designer and First AI Agent, Ushering in the Next Era of Intelligent Digital Signage

DENVER, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poppulo, the leading provider of enterprise digital signage and employee communications solutions, has unveiled its most advanced platform experience to date—introducing Poppulo Designer and the first in a powerful new suite of AI Agents: Analyze.

Together, these innovations mark a pivotal shift in how organizations create, manage, and scale communications across digital signage networks—empowering marketing, communications, and IT teams to move faster, act smarter, and deliver content with ease and consistency.

“Digital signage is one of the most impactful communication channels available to organizations today, but managing it has remained far too manual,” said John Schweikert, General Manager, Digital Signage at Poppulo. “With the introduction of AI Agents and Poppulo Designer, we’re bringing automation, intelligence, and creativity into a single, seamless experience—one that empowers teams to do more in less time, with greater agility and control.”

Introducing Poppulo Designer: Smart, Streamlined, Web-Based Creation

Also launching today, Poppulo Designer brings an entirely new, modern way to create signage content directly in the browser. With drag-and-drop editing, dynamic layout templates, and built-in AI capabilities, Designer empowers teams of all skill levels to build beautiful, brand-consistent content in minutes.

Poppulo Designer enables a truly intelligent authoring experience—automating layout generation, enhancing visual design, and even suggesting data-driven content adjustments based on screen context and performance history.

The Agentic Future for Digital Signage

Building on the success of its agents for employee communications, Poppulo is ushering in a new era of agentic AI, where intelligent, task-driven agents work autonomously and collaboratively to manage the complexities of digital signage. At the core is the Analyze Agent—a foundational capability that continuously interprets real-time data from screens and content performance.

This data isn’t just for reporting—it fuels the entire agent ecosystem. Analyze lays the groundwork for a broader suite of intelligent agents designed to reduce manual effort, improve agility, and enhance performance across the signage ecosystem.

Smarter Signage Starts Now

These innovations are launching at a time when the pressure to deliver timely, personalized content is higher than ever. Organizations across industries—from hospitality and higher education to manufacturing and offices—need smarter tools to keep up.

Poppulo Designer is currently being introduced to select customers, with broader access and continued enhancements expected later this year. The new Analyze Agent will be made available in Q4 2025.

Visit Poppulo at InfoComm Booth #4780 to see these innovations in action and explore how AI can transform your signage strategy.

