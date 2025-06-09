ESGL Chairman and CEO Increases Ownership to 8.2% Through $2.25 Per Share Acquisitions

SINGAPORE, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL), a leading provider of sustainable waste management and circular chemical solutions, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Quek Leng Chuang, has acquired 336,134 ordinary shares of ESGL at an average purchase price of $2.25 per share. The shares were acquired through private transactions. This increases Mr. Quek’s total ownership in the company to approximately 8.2%.

This acquisition reflects Mr. Quek’s confidence in the company’s long-term strategy and performance. It also underscores ESGL’s commitment to aligning leadership interests with shareholder value creation.

The company further notes that other officers and directors may, from time to time, consider acquiring additional shares through private transactions or open market purchases, in accordance with applicable securities laws and insider trading policies.

In parallel, ESGL continues to advance its proposed business combination with De Tomaso Automobili, a luxury performance car brand. The transaction, previously announced, is progressing through the required regulatory and shareholder approval processes. Upon completion, the combination is expected to enhance ESGL’s portfolio and long-term growth strategy.

About ESGL Holdings Limited

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL) is a Singapore-based leader in sustainable circular solutions for the chemicals, electronics, and manufacturing sectors. Through its proprietary technology and ESG-first strategy, ESGL transforms waste into high-value circular products, enabling a low-carbon and resource-efficient future.

