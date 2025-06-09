SMX Welcomes Scott Barr as Chief Operating Officer to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

HERNDON, Va., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX®, a leader in technology and mission focused solutions, today announced the appointment of Scott Barr as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, Barr will join the Executive Leadership Team working closely with the CEO on strategic initiatives focused on accelerating growth and enhancing operational and execution excellence.

A veteran of the federal contracting industry, Barr brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across operations, strategy, and technology-driven transformation. He joins SMX most recently from Maximus, where he led the Technology Consulting Services division, and previously served in senior roles at Sierra7 and Booz Allen Hamilton. His background spans both defense and civilian sectors, giving him a unique perspective on client mission needs and enterprise modernization. He is also a recognized leader in talent development, change management, and operational excellence.

As COO, Barr will focus on optimizing operational performance, scaling delivery capabilities, and ensuring mission-focused outcomes for customers across SMX portfolios.

“Scott brings a rare combination of mission insight, organizational leadership, and hands-on experience across both defense and federal civilian sectors,” said SMX CEO Peter LaMontagne. “As SMX continues to scale, it’s critically important to preserve and enhance the client- and employee-focused approach to solution delivery that has established SMX as a market leader. Scott is a great fit to ensure continued success.”

“I’m excited to join SMX at such a pivotal moment in its growth,” said Scott Barr, Chief Operating Officer at SMX. “The company has built a strong reputation for delivering mission-focused solutions with speed and agility. I look forward to working alongside the team to scale our capabilities, drive operational excellence, and enhance our go-to-market strategy-especially through innovative programs like SMX Elevate that are helping customers achieve rapid impact.”

This appointment reinforces SMX’s commitment to evolving its leadership to help clients accelerate mission success in an increasingly dynamic federal landscape.

