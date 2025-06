ScanTech AI Systems Appoints Security Industry Veteran Brad Buswell as Chairman of the Board

Brad Buswell, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Atlanta, GA, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (the "Company" or "ScanTech AI") (Nasdaq: STAI), a next-generation provider of AI-powered CT screening systems for aviation, customs, and critical infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Brad Buswell as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective June 9, 2025. Mr. Buswell has served as a member of the Board of Directors since January 2025.

“On behalf of the entire ScanTech AI team, I would like to thank Karl Brenza for his steady leadership and instrumental role in navigating the Company’s transformation into a publicly traded enterprise,” said Dolan Falconer, Chief Executive Officer and President at ScanTech AI. “We are equally honored to welcome Brad Buswell as our new Chairman. Brad brings unparalleled experience in both public and private sector security innovation, and his strategic acumen will be of great value as we continue to expand our market share and deepen our global footprint.”

Mr. Buswell is a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of leadership in national security, aviation screening, and advanced detection technologies. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Security Enterprise Solutions at Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), where he helped drive innovation in aviation and critical infrastructure protection. Prior to Leidos, Mr. Buswell held executive leadership roles, including President and CEO of Morpho Detection and President of Rapiscan North America. His public sector experience includes his appointment as Deputy Under Secretary for Science and Technology at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, where he oversaw strategic R&D efforts supporting the Transportation Security Administration, Customs and Border Protection, and other DHS components. Mr. Buswell is also a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Navy and holds degrees from the U.S. Naval Academy and George Washington University.

“I am deeply honored by the appointment as Chairman of the Board of Directors at such an exciting juncture in the Company’s growth,” said Mr. Buswell. “ScanTech AI’s cutting-edge AI and CT-based technologies are redefining the standards for non-intrusive security screening. I look forward to supporting the executive team and fellow board members as we build long-term value for stockholders, customers, and global partners.”

About ScanTech AI

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: STAI) has developed one of the world’s most advanced non-intrusive ‘fixed-gantry’ CT screening technologies. Utilizing proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, ScanTech AI’s state-of-the-art scanners accurately and quickly detect hazardous materials and contraband. Engineered to automatically locate, discriminate, and identify threat materials and items of interest, ScanTech AI’s solutions are designed for use in airports, seaports, borders, embassies, corporate headquarters, government and commercial buildings, factories, processing plants, and other facilities where security is a priority.

For more information, visit www.scantechais.com and investor.scantechais.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact:

ScanTech AI Systems Inc.

James White, CFO

jwhite@scantechibs.com

Investor & Media Relations Contact:

International Elite Capital Inc.

Annabelle Zhang

+1(646) 866-7928

annabelle@iecapitalusa.com





