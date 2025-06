One of the strategic goals indicated by AB Akola Group is normalised annual EBITDA range of EUR 70-90 million. Following the strong performance of the ongoing period, Group announces adjusted range for the implementation of this indicator in the financial year 2024/2025, changing from EUR 70-90 million to EUR 80-100 million.





