New medial stabilized insert for Smith+Nephew’s LEGION™ Total Knee System designed to improve kinematics, stability and procedural versatility

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces the introduction of a new medial stabilized insert for its LEGION Total Knee System (TKS). Medial stabilized inserts are seeing a steep rise in popularity, growing from 4% of Total Knee Arthroplasty procedures in 2018 to 32% in 2023.1

With the ability to be used with or without the Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL), procedural trends are moving away from Posterior Stabilized (PS) design types to more bone-conservative Cruciate Retaining (CR) femoral designs. The reduction of operating steps also creates the potential for greater efficiency and shorter time in the OR for both surgeon and patient.2

The medial stabilized design aims to maintain stability with a larger anterior medial lip and medial pivot kinematics similar to the natural knee.

“We’re entering an exciting era in knee replacement, driven by the momentum of personalized medicine and an influx of innovative approaches,” said Dr. Steve McDonald, Chief of Orthopaedics and Chief of Surgery, at London Health Sciences Centre in London, Ontario. “With US registry data now showing that one in three total knees utilize a medial stabilized design, it’s clear that surgeons are increasingly turning to solutions that offer more natural kinematics and higher patient satisfaction. The LEGION Medial Stabilized TKS stands out in this space - offering a powerful combination of medial stabilized kinematics, advanced porous fixation, integration with technologies like the CORI◊ Surgical System, and a strong clinical legacy. It’s an ideal solution for surgeons looking to align with the principles of personalized care.”





The LEGION TKS has demonstrated more than 20 years of clinical success,3 with the new medial stabilized insert adding a modern design to align with rapidly growing market trends. The LEGION Medial Stabilized TKS is the latest addition to the LEGION portfolio supporting both the LEGION CONCELOC◊ Cementless and LEGION Cemented Total Knee Systems.

“LEGION Medial Stabilized TKS is the latest evolution of the trusted LEGION brand - a platform backed by over 20 years of performance and innovation,” said Craig Gaffin, President, Global Orthopaedics for Smith+Nephew. “As market demand for porous and kinematically advanced knee solutions continues to grow, we believe this addition will elevate the LEGION portfolio even further, enabling us to better meet the evolving needs of patients and surgeons alike.”

The medial stabilized insert for LEGION TKS is available in the US on a limited basis, with a full commercial release later in 2025. The system will also be introduced in Canada in 2026. To hear more from Dr. MacDonald and Craig Gaffin, please visit here.

