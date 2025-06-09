Rogers Donates $1 Million to 2025 Rogers Charity Classic

CALGARY, Alberta, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications announced today that it is donating $1 million to support children’s charities across Alberta as part of the Rogers Charity Classic.

“Every year the Rogers Charity Classic makes a monumental impact on communities, families and children in Alberta,” said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Rogers. “We are proud to help bring this locally renowned event to life, and to continue supporting children’s charities across Alberta.”

Last year’s tournament raised a record-breaking $25.4 million for Rogers Birdies for Kids presented by AltaLink, which supports thousands of youth annually in areas that include counselling, sports, and family support. The tournament has raised a staggering $137.7 million since its inception.

Now through the end of August 2025, donations to participating charities are matched up to 50% through the program’s matching pool.

“Our goal from day one for the Rogers Charity Classic was to bring a family-friendly professional sporting event to Calgary to support the many incredible children’s charities in our community,” said Jim Riddell, chair, Rogers Charity Classic. “Rogers has led the way in helping us achieve that goal and this generous donation is further proof that we are all committed to building on our legacy of giving.”

Tickets are now on sale for the Rogers Charity Classic that will run from August 11 to 17, 2025, with a variety of different packages available for premier spectator and enhanced viewing, and hosting experiences.

In 2023, Rogers committed to a five-year deal as title sponsor of the Rogers Charity Classic, furthering its commitment to building strong communities in Alberta.

About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is Canada’s leading communications and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

About Rogers Charity Classic

Rogers Charity Classic hosts some of greatest names in golf at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary, Alberta each year. The field consists of stars from the PGA TOUR Champions who compete for US $2.5 million in a three-round, 54-hole stroke-play tournament. Led by a philanthropic Patron Group along with title partner Rogers Communications, the annual PGA TOUR Champions stop in Canada showcases Calgary to the world through its broadcast on the Golf Channel. The Tournament has raised more than $130 million since inception and helps thousands of Alberta youth annually through support to youth-based charities. For more information, please visit rogerscharityclassic.com. Follow Rogers Charity Classic at facebook.com/rogerscharityclassic and on X, formerly Twitter.

