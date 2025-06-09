Purple Heart Homes Announces William “Bo” McDonald as Their New Executive Director

Statesville, N.C., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Heart Homes, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing housing solutions for aging and disabled Veterans, has named William “Bo” McDonald as its new Executive Director, following a national search process conducted by the organization’s board of directors, executive team and search committee.

McDonald brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the nonprofit sector, including executive roles at the Bethesda Center for the Homeless, Alliance Center for Education, the National Kidney Foundation, March of Dimes and several YMCA’s nationwide. His professional background includes expertise in construction, finance, marketing and development.

“Bo is a seasoned nonprofit leader who will help guide Purple Heart Homes into its next stage of development,” said board member Mike Lennon, who helped lead the search. “He brings a wealth of experience and a strong match to our values and vision. Bo will help us connect with our partners and donors, and better serve the Veterans we exist to serve. Every Veteran deserves a safe place to call home.”

McDonald, who resides in Winston-Salem, N.C., said the Purple Heart Homes mission is personally meaningful. His father, a Marine who was wounded in Okinawa, and his brother, an Army veteran exposed to Agent Orange, both faced difficult post-service challenges.

“This role brings together my nonprofit career and my life experience as a proud son and brother of Veterans,” McDonald said. “I want to lead with humility, care and a commitment to honoring those who’ve served. I am honored and blessed to join Purple Heart Homes.”

McDonald will report to co-founder and CEO John Gallina, who will continue to lead the organization’s long-term strategy, major partnerships and public presence. In his new role, McDonald will oversee the day-to-day operations of the organization, including administration, finance, development, marketing and programming. His initial focus areas will include expanding regional operations, reducing the backlog of home projects and improving wait times and satisfaction for Veteran clients.

“Bo is a confident, humble and mission-driven leader whose collaborative style and values make him an excellent cultural fit for Purple Heart Homes,” Gallina said. “His leadership will help strengthen our foundation as we work to expand our reach and deepen our impact in the lives of those who have served.”

About Purple Heart Homes