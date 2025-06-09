Hays warehouse workers at Vale Long Harbour vote to join the Steelworkers

LONG HARBOUR, Newfoundland and Labrador, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly a year after casting their ballots, 12 warehouse workers employed by Hays at the Vale Long Harbour processing plant have officially joined the United Steelworkers union (USW). On Friday, the Newfoundland and Labrador Labour Relations Board opened the sealed ballot box and confirmed the workers' voted to unionize with the USW.

Hays is a multinational staffing agency that supplies contract labour to companies across Canada, including Vale – one of the world's largest mining corporations. At the Long Harbour site, Hays workers perform critical warehouse duties that keep operations running but have faced job insecurity and lacked union representation – until now.

“This is a big win for a small but essential group of workers,” said Darlene Jalbert, USW District 6 Organizing Co-ordinator. “They showed courage and solidarity by standing together, despite months of delays.”

The Long Harbour facility processes nickel from Voisey's Bay and relies on third-party contractors. The USW continues to organize subcontracted workers across the site, countering the rise of precarious work in the mining sector.

These members join 280 USW members at Vale’s metal processing facilities in Long Harbour as well 1,100 Steelworkers at Vale’s mining operations in Voisey’s Bay, N.L.

“These workers were patient, united and determined,” said Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director. “Their victory sends a strong message: no matter how long employers delay, the labour movement is here to stay.”

USW organizers Mario Fortunato and Mike Druken have been leading efforts to support contract workers at Long Harbour. The union will begin preparations to negotiate a collective agreement with Hays.

