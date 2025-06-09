Five Star Bank expands Bay Area presence with new office in Walnut Creek

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”), a holding company that operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank, today announced the planned opening of its newest office in Walnut Creek, marking a significant expansion of its Bay Area footprint.

“Fueled by post-pandemic migration and a vibrant small business sector, Walnut Creek has experienced steady commercial growth and rising demand for high-tech and high-touch financial services,” said Executive Vice President / San Francisco Bay Area President, DJ Kurtze. “With existing client relationships in Walnut Creek — including local favorites like in-coming Original Joe's and Calicraft Brewing Co., — Five Star Bank is seizing the opportunity to provide responsive banking solutions to more East Bay clients.”

Five Star Bank’s Walnut Creek expansion builds on its broader growth strategy, following the opening of its San Francisco office in September 2024, and demonstrates its commitment to strategic investment in Northern California. The approximately 4,128 square foot, full-service branch will be located at The Plaza at Walnut Creek at 1333 North California Boulevard, Suite 510, in Walnut Creek. The new Walnut Creek office, which is expected to open in the third quarter of 2025, allows Five Star Bank to better serve its growing portfolio of clients in the region, ranging from family-owned businesses to professional service firms shaping the local economy. The space will also accommodate the bank’s growing team, with approximately one-third of its Bay Area employees already based in the East Bay.

“We are very pleased to open a new office in Walnut Creek which serves as a natural extension of Five Star Bank’s commitment to the dynamic communities of the East Bay,” said Five Star Bank President and Chief Executive Officer, James Beckwith. “Walnut Creek’s thriving business landscape, highly skilled workforce and strong community values make it an ideal location for us to expand our presence. This office enhances our ability to deliver personalized, relationship-based banking while supporting continued growth for our clients and our team. We’re proud to invest in a city that reflects the future of the Bay Area.”

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. The bank has eight branches in Northern California. For more information, visit https://www.fivestarbank.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections, and statements of the Company’s beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan,” or words or phrases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company’s control. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company’s control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. If one or more of the factors affecting the Company’s forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, the Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking information and statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 under the section entitled “Risk Factors,” and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

The Company disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.

Investor contact

Heather C. Luck, Chief Financial Officer

Five Star Bancorp

(916) 626-5008

hluck@fivestarbank.com