Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating GoHealth and Abacus and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) and Abacus Global Management, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

On May 1, 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") announced the filing of a False Claims Act complaint against several health insurance companies and insurance broker organizations, including GoHealth, "alleging that from 2016 through at least 2021, the defendant insurers paid hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal kickbacks to the defendant brokers in exchange for enrollments into the insurers' Medicare Advantage plans."

On news of the DOJ's lawsuit, GoHealth's stock price fell $1.09 per share, or 10.35%, to close at $9.44 per share on May 1, 2025.

For more information on the GoHealth investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/GOCO

Abacus Global Management, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL)

On June 4, 2025, Morpheus Research published a report titled "Abacus Global Management: This $740 Million SPAC Is Yet Another Life Settlements Accounting Scheme Manufacturing Fake Revenue By Systematically Underestimating When People Will Die." On this news, Abacus Global's stock price fell more than 21%.

For more information on the Abacus investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ABL

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com