Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 2 June to 6 June, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|60,921
|704,454,270
|2 June 2025
|750
|11,896.1467
|8,922,110
|3 June 2025
|800
|11,722.0000
|9,377,600
|4 June 2025
|650
|11,788.2308
|7,662,350
|6 June 2025
|508
|12,107.6969
|6,150,710
|Total 2 – 6 June 2025
|2,708
|32,112,770
|Accumulated under the program
|63,629
|736,567,040
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|345,024
|4,050,897,641
|2 June 2025
|3,758
|12,079.6621
|45,395,370
|3 June 2025
|4,008
|11,851.5968
|47,501,200
|4 June 2025
|3,260
|11,938.0475
|38,918,035
|6 June 2025
|2,546
|12,300.3653
|31,316,730
|Total 2 – 6 June 2025
|13,572
|163,131,335
|Bought from the Foundation*
|1,776
|12,019.7063
|21,346,998
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|360,372
|4,235,375,975
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 63,629 A shares and 467,412 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.35% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 10 June, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 23 2025
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 23 2025