A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 2 June to 6 June, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 60,921 704,454,270 2 June 2025 750 11,896.1467 8,922,110 3 June 2025 800 11,722.0000 9,377,600 4 June 2025 650 11,788.2308 7,662,350 6 June 2025 508 12,107.6969 6,150,710 Total 2 – 6 June 2025 2,708 32,112,770 Accumulated under the program 63,629 736,567,040 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 345,024 4,050,897,641 2 June 2025 3,758 12,079.6621 45,395,370 3 June 2025 4,008 11,851.5968 47,501,200 4 June 2025 3,260 11,938.0475 38,918,035 6 June 2025 2,546 12,300.3653 31,316,730 Total 2 – 6 June 2025 13,572 163,131,335 Bought from the Foundation* 1,776 12,019.7063 21,346,998 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 360,372 4,235,375,975

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 63,629 A shares and 467,412 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.35% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 10 June, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521





