ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

 | Source: ASML Netherlands BV ASML Netherlands BV

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
02-Jun-2519,108€643.47€12,295,377
03-Jun-2519,061€644.85€12,291,429
04-Jun-2518,665€658.71€12,294,731
05-Jun-2518,664€658.73€12,294,540
06-Jun-2518,542€663.09€12,295,102

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations ContactsInvestor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938
 Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714
 Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771


 


Recommended Reading