Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Paris – 09 June 2025

Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 2 June to 6 June 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2025-06-02BUY40310.6895784 307.90XAMS
2025-06-02SELL24810.8217742 683.80XAMS
2025-06-03BUY27810.3000002 863.40XAMS
2025-06-03SELL14210.4246481 480.30XAMS
2025-06-04BUY15789.79084315 449.95XAMS
2025-06-04SELL18010.0888891 816.00XAMS
2025-06-05SELL6009.8291675 897.50XAMS
2025-06-06SELL4009.9187503 967.50XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

