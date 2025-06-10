Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 2 June 2025 – 6 June 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 23:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|14,130,000
|15.83
|221,623,200
|2 June 2025
|190,000
|16.22
|3,081,800
|3 June 2025
|200,000
|16.31
|3,262,000
|4 June 2025
|200,000
|16.29
|3,258,000
|5 June 2025
|-
|-
|-
|6 June 2025
|200,000
|16.61
|3,322,000
|Total, week number 23
|790,000
|16.36
|12,923,800
|Accumulated under the program
|14,920,000
|15.87
|234,547,000
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 107,309,584 own shares corresponding to 6.96 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachments