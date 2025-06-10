Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 2 June 2025 – 6 June 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 23:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement14,130,00015.83221,623,200
2 June 2025190,00016.223,081,800
3 June 2025200,00016.313,262,000
4 June 2025200,00016.293,258,000
5 June 2025---
6 June 2025200,00016.613,322,000
Total, week number 23790,00016.3612,923,800
Accumulated under the program14,920,00015.87234,547,000

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 107,309,584 own shares corresponding to 6.96 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

