W&T Announces Appointment of Presiding Director for 2025

HOUSTON, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) appointed Mr. John D. Buchanan as Presiding Director for 2025. He has served in that role since the 2024 Annual General Meeting and will continue as Presiding Director this year. Mr. Buchanan joined the Board in April 2024 and has more than 30 years of experience as a seasoned oil and gas, commercial and banking attorney, in addition to his prior service as a military officer.

Tracy W. Krohn, W&T’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are very pleased that our Board has named John as our continuing Presiding Director. That position serves a valuable leadership role on our Board and John’s extensive legal experience in the energy industry and banking industry has served him well in that Board capacity. John has been a valuable advisor to and served several Boards for large public companies prior to joining our Board.”

About Mr. Buchanan

Mr. Buchanan has served in top legal roles as Chief Legal Officer/General Counsel/Corporate Secretary at several S&P 500 companies. Mr. Buchanan most recently served at ExxonMobil Corporation (“Exxon”) as an Assistant General Counsel where he also served as the Secretary to the Exxon Audit Committee and the Exxon Finance Committee. Mr. Buchanan also previously served in the top legal role with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, where he was the Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Mr. Buchanan has held a number of other Chief Legal Officer positions over the course of his career at various S&P 500 financial institutions. Mr. Buchanan has served on numerous committees and boards of directors during his career, including the board of directors for Mercedes Benz US International Inc., with service as the Chair of the Audit Committee. Prior to his legal career Mr. Buchanan was a U.S. Army officer, helicopter pilot and paratrooper, serving with distinction.

Mr. Buchanan holds a Master’s of Laws in Taxation from New York University School of Law and a Juris Doctorate degree from the Vanderbilt University School of Law. He also earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Washington & Lee University.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of America and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had working interests in 52 fields in federal and state waters (which include 45 fields in federal waters and seven in state waters). The Company has under lease approximately 634,700 gross acres (496,900 net acres) spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with approximately 487,200 gross acres on the conventional shelf, approximately 141,900 gross acres in the deepwater and 5,600 gross acres in Alabama state waters. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.