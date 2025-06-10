Sable Reports Mineralized Hydrothermal Breccia Intercepts, Including 0.58% Cu, 0.3 g/t Au, 0.13% Mo over 20.0m within 109.6m @ 0.23% Cu, 0.15 g/t Au, 589 ppm Mo at the Pyros Porphyry System in San Juan Province, Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV:SAE | OTCQB:SBLRF) is pleased to announce results from three of four holes drilled from February to April 2025 at the Pyros porphyry system, within the El Fierro Project in San Juan province, Argentina. The drilling campaign was funded by Moxico Resources plc (“Moxico”) in accordance with the Letter Agreement signed between the Company and Moxico on February 27, 2025.

Drilling Highlights

FZ-DH-25-92

20.0m of 0.58% Cu, 0.3 g/t Au, 0.13% Mo from 320.0 to 340.0m

Within a broader intercept of:

109.6m of 0.23% Cu, 0.15 g/t Au, 589 ppm Mo from 291.4 to 401.0m

116.2m of 0.24% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au, 197 ppm Mo from 18.0 to 134.2m



FZ-DH-25-68

6.9m of 1.01% Cu, 0.35 g/t Au, 258 ppm Mo from 676.8 to 683.7m

Within a broader intercept of:

48.1m of 0.31% Cu, 0.094 g/t Au, 82.5 ppm Mo from 645.6 to 693.7m

FZ-DH-25-76

49.0m of 0.22% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 108 ppm Mo from 365.0 to 414.0m

Within a broader intercept of:

110.0m of 0.17% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au, 113 ppm Mo from 322.0 to 432.0m

“The discovery of these two blind mineralized copper-gold-molybdenum breccias, separated by 500m, represents a significant milestone in our effort to understand the mineral potential of the Pyros porphyry system. Our initial drilling campaign that was completed in May 2022 was concentrated along an E-W drill fence that explored what we believed was the centre of the system, however, today's results confirm that our first phase drilling was mainly done over an early, low-grade porphyry phase. The new mineralized drill intercepts are genetically related to breccias and intermineral porphyry phases located at the margins of the low-grade centre. The newly discovered mineralized intercepts are open in the north-south direction as well as to depth, and may be part of a larger, well-mineralized porphyry breccia complex. Now that we better understand the geometry and ore controls of the system, it will allow us to expand our exploration efforts along the almost 4km of phyllic alteration that remain undrilled”, stated Dr. Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable, who added, “We appreciate the financial support of our new partner Moxico who fully funded this drilling campaign and we look forward to starting the next drilling program in Q4 2025.”

Figure 1. Location of the drill section presented in Figure 4 with respect to the footprint of the Pyros system showing the extension of the sericitic alteration, magnetic anomaly and molybdenum highest anomalies from 2022 soil sampling. The map clearly shows the potential to extend the intercepted Cu-Au-Mo mineralization along strike.

Hole Descriptions

Four holes were drilled in this campaign: FZ-DH-25-68; FZ-DH-25-76; FZ-DH-25-91 and FZ-DH-25-92. In order to optimize resources, three of the holes were drilled as extensions of previous holes drilled in 2022. The goal of this drilling campaign was to test down-dip continuity of reported anomalous intervals and to achieve an understanding of local ore controls. These new drilling results show that the most significant copper – gold – molybdenum mineralization is located at both margins of a low-grade diorite porphyry intrusion. Results have been received for three of the holes mentioned above while results from hole 91 are still pending.

FZ-DH-25-92

Hole FZ-DH-25-92 was drilled subvertically between holes FZ-DH-22-68 and FZ-DH-22-72 from the 2022 drilling campaign. Both of these holes showed encouraging alteration and Cu-Au mineralization in their upper parts, with individual values up to 0.54% Cu and 0.32 g/t Au. The objective of hole 92 was to investigate the vertical extent of such alteration and anomalous grades. The hole encountered consistent Cu-Au-Mo mineralization in granitic host rock, diorite dykes, and local hydrothermal breccia from the top of bedrock to around 116m depth. A second mineralized zone starts around 291m depth to the end of hole, with the strongest mineralization centred on a 53-m magmatic-hydrothermal breccia which is intensely mineralized towards its lower contact; below the breccia, continuous mineralization was observed in granite and potassic-altered diorite. The hole ended in diorite with 0.19% Cu and 568 ppm Mo, with the mineralization remaining open to depth. The interval separating the two copper-mineralized zones averages 172 ppm Mo over 157.15m.

FZ-DH-25-68

Hole FZ-DH-25-68 was drilled from west to east as an extension to FZ-DH-22-68 from 350 to 767m. After crossing the low-grade porphyry, the hole intersected a blind magmatic-hydrothermal breccia over an interval of at least 50m (not true width). The breccia has granite fragments, with a cement of magnetite-chlorite close to its upper contact transitioning to sericite, quartz, tourmaline, and chalcopyrite towards the lower contact. The geometry and size of the breccia is yet to be defined with future drilling.

Figure 2. Examples of mineralization observed in hole FZ-DH-25-92. Cp: chalcopyrite; Mo: molybdenite. HQ core (63.5mm)

Figure 3. Examples of mineralization observed in hole FZ-DH-25-68. Cp: chalcopyrite; Py: pyrite.

HQ core (63.5mm)

FZ-DH-25-76

Hole FZ-DH-25-76 was drilled from east to west as an extension of FZ-DH-22-76 with the objective of intersecting the Cu-Mo mineralization observed in hole FZ-DH-22-78 at deeper levels. The hole intersected 110m of disseminated chalcopyrite and molybdenite in granite host rock, with individual assays up to 0.77% Cu and 529 ppm Mo.

Figure 4. Schematic section of the Pyros porphyry along the main drill fence showing the mineralized intervals in holes FZ-DH-25-92, FZ-DH-25-68, and hole FZ-DH-25-76. Note how the main mineralized zones from 2022 and 2025 are located on both margins of a low-grade early porphyry intrusion. Grades <0.1% Cu and 50ppm Mo have been removed to highlight the reported intercepts.

Table 1. Highlighted Intercepts

Hole From To Width Cu (%) Au (g/t) Mo (ppm) FZ-DH-25-92 18.0 134.2 116.2 0.24 0.14 197 134.2 291.4 157.2 172 291.4 401.0 109.6 0.23 0.15 589 Including 320.0 340.0 20.0 0.58 0.30 1,300 Including 328.0 336.0 8.0 1.03 0.51 2,600 FZ-DH-25-68 645.6 693.7 48.1 0.31 0.094 82.5 Including 676.8 683.7 6.9 1.01 0.35 285 FZ-DH-25-76 322.0 432.0 110.0 0.17 0.076 112 Including 359.0 428.0 69.0 0.20 0.096 103.6 Including 365.0 414.0 49.0 0.22 0.11 108



True width of the mineralization is unknown at this point. Although not included in the table above, the rhenium content of the mineralization encountered in hole FZ-DH-25-92 is significant, averaging 382.95m @ 0.22 g/t Re and with individual values up to 5.23 g/t Re. Rhenium is a critical metal due to its importance in the aerospace and petrochemical industries; Rhenium is a byproduct of molybdenum concentrates which, in turn, are a byproduct of Cu-Mo or Cu-Au-Mo porphyry deposits. Re grades observed in hole 92 are comparable to many of the largest porphyry deposits in Chile, US, and Canada for which Re data are available1.

Table 2. Location of reported holes

Hole East (POSGAR94) East (POSGAR94) Elevation Depth Comments FZ-DH-25-68 2454815.68 6740703.59 4,313 417.0m Drilled as an extension of FZ-DH-22-68 from 350 to 767m FZ-DH-25-76 2455455.19 6740561.85 4,345 372.8m Drilled as an extension of FZ-DH-22-76 from 300 to 672.8m FZ-DH-25-92 2454815.68 6740703.59 4,314 401.0m New hole



Webinar

Sable’s President and CEO, Ruben Padilla, will be participating in a Webinar, hosted by Adelaide Capital, scheduled for Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 2 pm EDT. Register at the following link:

https://streamyard.com/watch/XRNNC3dsnbyG

SAMPLE PREPARATION AND QA/QC

Sample preparation for projects in Argentina is carried out by ALS Minerals, at its facility located in Mendoza with analyses carried out at their laboratory in Lima, Peru. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31). The samples contained in this news release were analyzed by methods Au-AA24 (Fire Assay Fusion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish) and ME-MS61 (Four Acid Digestion with Mass Spectrometry finish); the latter one includes 48 elements (Al, Ag, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Both digestion methods dissolve most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. ALS additionally collects a subsample from the coarse reject to be analyzed by Terraspec; spectral data is sent to AISIRIS Australia to be processed and interpreted.

Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically, and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

ABOUT THE EL FIERRO PROJECT

El Fierro Project is located 250 km northwest of San Juan city, 120 km north of Sable’s Don Julio Project, and 110 km south of the world-class Filo del Sol porphyry system. El Fierro is a large (10 km x 10 km) Miocene magmatic–hydrothermal system surrounding the Pyros Cu-Au-Mo porphyry centre; Pyros was discovered by Sable during the 2021-2022 drilling campaign. Sable drilled 13 holes at Pyros in 2022, discovering a large, multiphase Miocene-age stock hosted within Permian granitic rocks. Multiple holes intercepted significant intervals of Cu-Mo-Au mineralization. On February 27, 2025, the Company signed a letter agreement with Moxico, which grants Moxico an option to earn up to 51% of the El Fierro Project by completing the following within a five- year period: (1) 20,000 metres of drilling, with a minimum of 1,600 metres in the first year; (2) payment of US$1,540,000 worth of property option payments; and (3) payment of US$600,000 to Sable in annual amounts of US$150,000 commencing in year two.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable’s focus is developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, and Cerro Negro projects in San Juan province, Argentina and the Copper Queen (15,133 ha), Copper Prince (3,980 ha), and Core Mountain (1,925 ha) properties in British Columbia.

For further information, please contact:

Ruben Padilla, President & CEO at ruben.padilla@sableresources.com or +1 (520) 488-2520

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Sable’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Sable’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Sable considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Sable is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

1 Werner et al, 2023. Rhenium mineral resources: A global assessment. Resources Policy, Vol 82, May 2023.

