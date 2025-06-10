Blue Square X and Aurora Multimedia Redefine the Conference Room and Classroom with Vision X and ReAX Room

ORLANDO, Fla., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Square X is partnering with Aurora Multimedia to deliver a groundbreaking meeting room experience at InfoComm 2025. Featured in Booth 2342, the collaboration brings together Blue Square X’s Vision X 163" COB Flip Chip LED wall with Aurora’s ReAX Room platform—fusing immersive visuals with intelligent control in one seamless, high-performance environment.

Vision X sets a new standard in LED display technology, offering ultra-fine pixel spacings from 0.9mm to 1.5mm and delivering ultra-high contrast, wide viewing angles, and vibrant, lifelike color. The COB Flip Chip architecture enhances both performance and reliability, eliminating traditional wire bonding for better heat dissipation, reduced failure rates, and consistent output over time.

“We built Vision X to redefine how content lives in a space,” said Yitzy Shapiro, COO of Blue Square X. “It’s not just beautiful—it’s smart, scalable, and designed to integrate effortlessly into environments where performance and aesthetics both matter.”

Designed for versatility, Vision X comes in preconfigured sizes up to 271” and scales to ultra-wide formats over 400”, ideal for executive boardrooms, immersive classrooms, and multipurpose collaboration spaces. Each system ships as a complete, ready-to-install package—including the LED wall, controller, spare kit, mounting solution, and trim—so teams can deploy faster and focus on impact.

“Displays should elevate—not interrupt—the space around them,” added Paul Harris, CEO of Aurora Multimedia. “That’s why Vision X is such a powerful pairing for ReAX. It amplifies the intelligence in the room while keeping the attention where it belongs: on the content.”

“At Blue Square X, we believe immersive environments should do more than impress—they should empower,” said Chanan Averbuch, Director of Innovation. “Vision X is designed to remove friction, enhance clarity, and create a space where ideas flow effortlessly. It’s not just about brighter screens—it’s about smarter, more human-centered experiences.”

On the control side, Aurora’s ReAX Room reimagines in-room interaction with distributed 4” touch panels at every seat, each featuring a beamforming Dante/AES67 microphone, integrated speaker, and personalized interface. This setup creates a speaker array at the table and full microphone coverage—enabling mix-minus voice lifting via Aurora’s DTX Series DSP. It improves both clarity and security by lowering room volume and minimizing audio leakage.

More key features of the ReAX Room include:

Personalized seat name display



3.5mm and Bluetooth LE for assistive listening and translation



“Raise hand” functionality and speaker queue



Voting and results storage



Room control from any seat



NFC + Bluetooth device transfer for BYOD control



USB-C and HDMI AVoIP inputs with 100W charging



Secondary display outputs



Fully customizable UI via Aurora’s Core Studio AI tool



Wall-mounted booking panels with visual status ring



Expandable AVoIP via VPX Series transceivers



Zoom™/Teams™ integration via VPX-UC1-ULTRA



PoE+ audio enhancement with BX-25D



Compact PoE++ PC options with RXS-2



Enterprise room management through TRACS software

“We’ve rethought the meeting experience from the inside out,” said Harris. “ReAX brings together audio, video, and control with the kind of granularity and flexibility teams actually need—and when paired with Vision X, it delivers an experience that’s as intuitive as it is impressive.”

Live demos will run every hour in Booth 2342, showcasing real-time control handoff, smart seating, synchronized content display, and dynamic presentation capabilities powered by Vision X and ReAX.

Whether you’re designing a future-ready classroom, hybrid huddle room, or high-stakes boardroom, Vision X + ReAX Room offers a premium solution where smart control meets immersive design.

Experience the full environment live at InfoComm Booth 2342

About Blue Square X

Blue Square X is a digital experience innovation company that transforms imagination into reality by fusing powerful storytelling, art, cutting-edge technology, and architecture. With operations in New York and Miami, they specialize in crafting captivating and immersive visual experiences across a wide range of industries. Blue Square X's focus on cutting-edge technology and innovation drives business growth and enhances customer experiences.

Stay up to date with Blue Square X on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook , X , and YouTube