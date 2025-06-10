IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast Featuring Peter Espig, CEO of Nicola Mining Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The MiningNewsWire Podcast features revealing sit-downs with executives who are shaping the future of the global mining industry. The latest episode features Peter Espig, CEO and Director of Nicola Mining Inc. (TSX.V: NIM) (OTCQB: HUSIF), a junior resource company focused on monetizing high-grade mineral assets in British Columbia.

To begin the interview, Peter outlined Nicola Mining’s mission: delivering shareholder exposure to gold, silver and copper while maintaining a disciplined, cash-flow-first approach.

“We aim to provide shareholders exposure to gold, silver and copper with a strong foundation of cash flow,” he said, citing his background in distressed debt. “We’ve worked hard to get the company where it is today. We have all our permits, we’re producing, and we’re generating operating cash flow that reduces the need for dilution.” He added that Nicola still offers “the upside of an explorer” through its copper asset and is now actively monetizing — a position many peers haven’t yet reached.

Peter went on to discuss the company’s infrastructure advantage: owning and operating British Columbia’s only provincially permitted mill capable of processing gold and silver from across the province.

“Our permit reads: Nicola Mining has the right to accept and process gold and silver mill feed from anywhere in British Columbia,” he explained. “There’s no need for additional testing or consultation — we’ve already completed that.” Production at Nicola’s Merritt-based mill resumed in June 2025, marking a shift to consistent operations at the centrally located New Craigmont site, which also hosts the company’s copper exploration project.”

He also framed Nicola as a hub for smaller high-grade projects that can’t justify mill construction. “We’re the airport, and all those high-grade projects not backed by billion-dollar companies are the airplanes,” he said. “They need a place to land, and that material comes to us.” As cash flow scales, Nicola plans to take a measured acquisition approach, targeting near-production assets that can be integrated over time to build long-term value around its milling infrastructure.

Join IBN’s Carmel Fisher and Peter Espig, CEO and Director of Nicola Mining, for a discussion on ramping up gold production, advancing key B.C. assets and building long-term value through disciplined growth.

To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit https://podcast.miningnewswire.com.

About Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc. is a junior mining company that maintains a 100%-owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia. It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high-grade gold projects. Nicola's fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes. Nicola’s gold and silver mill is the only permitted third-party processing facility in all of British Columbia.

In addition to its industry-leading mill, Nicola is further strengthened by ownership of multiple strategic mineral projects throughout the province. The company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Copper Project, a high-grade copper property adjacent to Canada's largest copper mine. The company also owns 75% of Dominion Creek Gold Project and 100% of the nearby Treasure Mountain Silver Project.

For further information, visit the company's website at www.NicolaMining.com

