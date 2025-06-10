Synergy CHC (NASDAQ: SNYR) Taps Former Coca-Cola Executive to Help Drive FOCUSfactor Energy Drink Global Expansion

WESTBROOK, Maine, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) (“Synergy” or the “Company”), a fast-growing consumer health and wellness company, announced today that Damian Marano has been named Vice President of Beverage, effective immediately. This appointment marks a major milestone in the Company’s aggressive push into the booming functional beverage market.

“We’re excited to welcome Damian to Synergy’s executive leadership team,” said Jack Ross, CEO of Synergy CHC Corp. “Damian’s deep expertise in beverage, CPG, and technology-enabled growth adds another high-caliber industry veteran to further guide our beverage business through its next phase. His proven track record with global brands and high-growth startups aligns perfectly with our strategic priorities, and his leadership will be pivotal as we grow our FOCUSfactor Energy Drink platform and compete in the high-demand better-for-you drinks space.”

Marano brings over 20 years of sales, business development, and executive leadership experience in the beverage and consumer goods industries, most notably at The Coca-Cola Company, where he served in multiple high-impact roles. As Global Director of Sales and Business Development at Coca-Cola, Marano led a $200M ARR portfolio and spearheaded Coca-Cola’s first AI-powered Revenue Growth Management system. He also pioneered the launch of the company’s VOICE AI solution for restaurant partners, enhancing engagement and operational efficiency. Earlier at Coca-Cola, Marano held the role of Vice President of National Sales, where he secured over $2B in annual renewals and helped integrate early-stage digital tools to modernize commercial operations. His data-driven strategies, pricing innovation, and customer-first approach shaped key national initiatives.

In addition to his tenure at Coca-Cola, Marano served as Vice President of Sales Operations at Cypre, where he developed the company’s go-to-market strategy, generating $2.5M in ARR within nine months and achieving three consecutive years of profitability. He also led business development at H2O.ai, delivering a 10x increase in enterprise deal size across CPG and retail clients.

Marano is also the Founder and former General Manager of Docklight Brands, where he built the Marley wellness portfolio from concept to commercialization, scaling the brand to over 25,000 retail locations in 40+ countries and raising capital at an $80M valuation.

Functional Beverage Expansion Is Underway

Synergy’s entry into the functional drinks category is led by the launch of FOCUSfactor Energy Drinks, crafted with fast-acting B-vitamins and nootropics to enhance mental clarity and clean energy. These clean-label beverages align with Synergy’s flagship FOCUSfactor brain-health supplement—available in major retailers such as Costco, Walmart, Amazon, CVS, Walgreens, etc., and other top chains across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

“I’m honored to join Synergy at such a transformative time in the Company’s journey,” said Damian Marano, Vice President of Beverage. “The opportunity to build on Synergy’s trusted health brands while helping to advance innovation in the beverage space is incredibly exciting. I look forward to partnering with Jack and the leadership team to unlock long-term value and scale a compelling portfolio of functional beverages.”

Why Investors Should Watch Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR):

Synergy is leveraging FOCUSfactor’s trusted brand equity to meet global demand for cognitive-enhancing and clean-energy drinks.

to meet global demand for cognitive-enhancing and clean-energy drinks. Marano brings top-tier expertise in global beverage strategy, retail execution, and brand growth. He joins recently appointed Vice President of Beverage, Erik Shields , with the two working in tandem to scale the Company’s global beverage platform.

in global beverage strategy, retail execution, and brand growth. He joins recently appointed , with the two working in tandem to scale the Company’s global beverage platform. The Company is scaling rapidly across North America, the U.K., and new international markets, creating long-term value potential.



About Synergy CHC Corp.

Synergy CHC Corp. is a provider of consumer health care and lifestyle products. Synergy's current brand portfolio consists of two marquee brands, FOCUSfactor, a clinically-tested brain health supplement that has been shown to improve memory, concentration and focus, and Flat Tummy, a lifestyle and wellness brand that provides a suite of nutritional products to help women achieve their weight management goals.

