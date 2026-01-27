Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) Expands FOCUSfactor® Functional Beverage Distribution Across Canada Through Walmart Canada and McKesson Canada

WESTBROOK, Maine, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) (“Synergy” or the “Company”), a leading consumer health and wellness company, today announced a major expansion of its FOCUSfactor® functional beverage portfolio across Canada, building on the successful launch of FOCUSfactor’s supplement SKUs at Walmart Canada and through McKesson Canada during Q4 2025, with sell-through and consumer feedback supporting category expansion.

Beginning in April 2026, Walmart Canada will introduce four additional beverage SKUs, further deepening the brand’s presence both in-store and online channels. FOCUSfactor’s functional beverage expansion within Walmart Canada will include:

Original Orange – Available in-store and online

– Available in-store and online Berry – Available in-store and online

– Available in-store and online Rainbow Shaved Ice – Online exclusive

– Online exclusive Pineapple Paradise– Online exclusive

The expanded assortment builds on Walmart Canada’s initial two-supplement SKU launch and reflects the retailer’s continued support of FOCUSfactor’s evolution from legacy supplements into a full cognitive-performance platform.

McKesson Canada Adds National Beverage Distribution

Synergy has also secured nationwide distribution with McKesson Canada for the FOCUSfactor functional beverage line, adding significant scale across pharmacy, wholesale, and health-focused retail channels. This announcement extends upon the supplement distribution agreement announced in July 2025 and leverages McKesson’s reach into thousands of doors across Canada. McKesson’s national rollout of the functional beverage line is scheduled to begin in April 2026, aligning with the Walmart Canada expansion.

With Walmart Canada and McKesson now carrying and distributing both FOCUSfactor supplements and functional beverages, Synergy is executing the same multi-channel retail playbook that has driven FOCUSfactor’s long-term success in the United States. In the U.S., leading blue chip retailers including Costco, Amazon, Walmart, BJ’s and others have built strong supplement partnerships with FOCUSfactor; Canada is now following that same progression as retailers adopt supplements first and then expand into the growing functional beverage line.

“This is a major milestone for FOCUSfactor as we extend our cognitive performance platform deeper into the Canadian market,” said Jack Ross, CEO of Synergy CHC Corp. “Walmart Canada’s expanded assortment and McKesson’s national authorization further validate consumer demand for functional beverages that deliver clean energy, focus and mental clarity without the crash associated with traditional energy drinks.”

Synergy expects to share additional Canadian and U.S. distribution updates throughout 2026 as momentum continues across both the supplement and functional beverage categories.

About Synergy CHC Corp.

Synergy CHC Corp. develops and markets consumer health and wellness products, led by its flagship brands FOCUSfactor® and Flat Tummy®. FOCUSfactor®, a clinically studied brain health supplement and functional beverage line with a 25-year legacy, enjoys established distribution in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the U.K. through major retailers including Costco, Walmart, Amazon, BJ's, and Walgreens, among others. The brand continues to accelerate growth, penetrating new markets both domestically and internationally, with recent retail wins across mass, grocery, pharmacy, convenience, and wholesale channels poised to drive meaningful gains. Flat Tummy® complements Synergy's portfolio as a lifestyle brand focused on women's wellness and weight management.