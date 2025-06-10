Intrado and Toyota Connected Deliver i3-Compliant Advanced Automatic Collision Notification Data Directly to PSAPs

LONGMONT, Colo., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Life & Safety, Inc. (Intrado) , the leader in emergency communications technology, and Toyota Connected North America today announced a collaboration to provide Advanced Automatic Collision Notification (AACN) telematics data to public safety answering points (PSAPs) in an i3-compliant format. The data, delivered via AT&T’s nationwide ESInet solution, helps 9-1-1 telecommunicators quickly deploy appropriate emergency response resources based on accident severity.

The technology will be made available through Toyota’s Safety Connect platform on select model year 2026 Toyota and Lexus vehicles in the United States, with more vehicles added in the future.

“AACN technology represents an evolution in how safety professionals coordinate rescue efforts,” said John Snapp, VP of Technology at Intrado. “When a vehicle’s sensors detect a severe collision, telematics data helps 9-1-1 centers by providing vital crash details and a precise location before anyone even calls for help. Emergency response processes are immediately triggered with the right resources, speeding appropriate aid to accident victims when every second counts.”

Intrado’s Emergency Data Broker routes telematics calls to the correct PSAP with location information and other available vehicle data included so that PSAPs can engage first responders sooner. Leveraging a vehicle’s AACN data, such as speed, vehicle orientation, rollover, occupancy count, seatbelt usage, fuel leakage and more, additional details can be sent along with the telematics call in an i3-compliant format and displayed in the telecommunicator’s existing workflow, giving first responders enhanced situational awareness and context.

As an early adopter of Emergency Data Broker, Toyota Connected has been at the forefront of leveraging AACN data, including vehicle color, make, model, fuel type and air bag deployment, to provide helpful information to emergency responders.

“With more than 12.5 million connected Toyota and Lexus vehicles on the road today, we are committed to helping customers during their journeys,” said Kevin O’Dell, Director of Engineering, Toyota Connected North America. “We’re pleased to continue working with Intrado to deliver beneficial AACN data to first responders and further improve emergency response outcomes.”

PSAPs can access Emergency Data Broker information through Intrado’s Spatial Insight and VIPER 7 emergency communication handling and processing solutions – or within other AACN-enabled call handling and public safety systems when delivered via an i3-compliant ESInet, like AT&Ts.

About Intrado

Intrado is the essential partner for those committed to saving lives and protecting communities anywhere in the world. As a leading global provider of trusted emergency response solutions, Intrado improves public safety outcomes by connecting help to those in need. The company blends legacy intelligence, modern technology, and passionately dedicated people to create end-to-end solutions that are innovative, resilient, intuitive, and insightful. For more information, visit www.intrado.com .

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 35 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 32 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved communities near the company’s U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

