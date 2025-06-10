JDE Peet’s share buyback periodic update June 10, 2025

PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, June 10, 2025

JDE Peet’s (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world’s leading pure-play coffee and tea company, today announced that it has repurchased 22,933 shares in the period from June 2, 2025 up to and including June 6, 2025.

The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 24.14 per share for a total consideration of EUR 0.6 million. These repurchases were made as part of the EUR 250 million share buyback programme announced on March 3, 2025.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 3,691,468 ordinary shares for a total consideration of EUR 69.1 million. More details on the progress of the buyback programme are available here.

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(3) of the EU Regulation 2016/1052 that contains technical standards for buyback programmes.

